Explainer: What Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions will look like in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan

More businesses will have to close as case numbers continue to rise

A man wearing a face mask in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Eilish O'Regan

The nationwide ban on having people visit your home is a dramatic step in the fight against the escalating spread of Covid-19 and an admission that tougher rules are needed.

The direction from the Cabinet, effective from Thursday night, allows for just essential exceptions like childcare.

But it signals the very high risk posed by households mixing as new daily cases of the virus climbed to 1,095 today.

