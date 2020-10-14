The nationwide ban on having people visit your home is a dramatic step in the fight against the escalating spread of Covid-19 and an admission that tougher rules are needed.

The direction from the Cabinet, effective from Thursday night, allows for just essential exceptions like childcare.

But it signals the very high risk posed by households mixing as new daily cases of the virus climbed to 1,095 today.

Read More

There have been over 3,500 outbreaks of the disease in private homes since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are set for Level 4 restrictions with the plug pulled on many freedoms and non-essential businesses. It is the second worst kind of lockdown fate imposed under the Government’s new Covid-19 plan.

If it works and drives down the spread of the virus, it will provide evidence that Covid-19 can be reined in without going to the highest and most severe tier of Level 5.

Checklist

Weeks under Level 4 will mean another chunk of normal living is withdrawn along with further economic hardship.

Only businesses and services regarded as “essential” remain open. Hairdressers will have to close and there can be no visitors to people’s homes or social gatherings. A wedding can have no more than six guests. Gyms will close and no more than 25 people can attend a funeral.

Travel

People in all three counties already have to stay within their own boundaries except for essential reasons and this will not change under Level 4.

A move to Level 5 would see a “stay at home” instruction, with movement restricted to within five kilometres of home.

The cross-Border daily commute for many workers has been blamed for helping to fuel the high rates of the virus in the three counties.

The 14-day incidence in Northern Ireland has breached 600 per 100,000, which is currently among the highest in the world.

Circuit breaker

The tightened restrictions in Northern Ireland, to last four weeks, have been described as a circuit breaker aimed at smashing the chain of transmission.

Its pubs and restaurants, which had been open, will close for indoor trade. Off licences will close at 8pm.

Unlike the three counties in the Republic, churches and places of worship will remain open.

Unlike the Republic, it plans to close schools for two weeks rather than one week during the Halloween break. Gyms can stay open in the North but will close in the three counties in the Republic.

The aim of positioning the three counties on the Border with the North is to ensure both jurisdictions will get the maximum return from the measures in as short a time as possible. The restrictions in the three counties could be seen as marginally more severe than in Northern Ireland.

Read More

Lockdown reviews

The evidence seems to be that so called ‘softer’ lockdowns do not give a quick return anymore.

Dublin is in its fourth week of Level 3 restrictions and Donegal is ending its third week. The best that can be hoped for may be a levelling off of the spread of the virus, but it can remain high under a less restrictive lockdown.

That still means significant numbers of people are getting infected, vulnerable areas like nursing homes are at risk and hospital wards fill up with sicker patients.

It is one of the big questions that remains as the countdown to Christmas begins. There will inevitably be more socialising - and spreading of the virus - around the festive season. If the virus has not significantly abated at that point, the country could be in serious a Covid-19 crisis.

Mild restrictions combined with very good public compliance to the basics like physical distancing, wearing of face masks and self-isolation should be a winning formula. But that mould seems to have been broken for now.