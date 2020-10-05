The threat of a Level 4 or 5 lockdown appears to have eased for now.

While Level 3 brings with it more restrictions it is easier for businesses and workers across the country to see a way forward.

Restrictions in essential retail like supermarkets will remain largely the same and face coverings must continue to be worn.

Retail and personal services for example hairdressers, beauticians, barbers

Hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can remain open as long as the necessary protective measures are in place.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes

Under Level 3, it states all pubs and restaurants and cafes can remain open with additional restrictions for indoor dining.

However in Donegal and Dublin they have restricted to offering takeaway food and deliveries and limited to outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people

Wet Pubs

Government guidelines state that wet pubs can remain open with additional restrictions in Level 3.

However, similarly to restaurants and cafes, in Donegal and Dubin in recent weeks wet pubs have been restricted to takeaway and delivery only.

Hotels and accommodation

Hotels can remain open but their services are limited to residents. Only people staying in the hotel can dine there.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can remain open with protective measures, for individual training only. Classes are now banned.

Training and matches

No matches can take place in Level 3 with the exception professional, elite, intercounty and club championships.

Only non-contact training in pods of up to 15 can happen with an exemption again for professional, elite, inter-county sports and senior club championship teams.

Horse-racing can also take place behind closed doors.

Schools and creches

Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education have to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation.

Cinemas, museums, galleries and theatres

Similar to Level 4 and 5, museums, galleries cinemas other cultural attractions all close under Level 3.

Libraries will be available for e-services which included a collection service.

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.

Organised and controlled outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can take place in Level 3.

These events for example an outdoor arts or training event are subject to face coverings and must adhere to social distancing.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open.

Weddings, funerals and religious services

In Level 3 weddings are restricted to 25 people.

In counties currently in Level 2, all except Dublin and Donegal, it would mean 25 fewer people at weddings and funerals than is currently allowed.

All religious services must move online. Places of worship can remain open for private prayer

Non-essential shops

All non-essential shops like clothes and hardware shops can remain open with personal protective measures in place.

