Explainer: What is the 'emergency brake' and could it lead Ireland into another lockdown?

An infectious wave of hope swept across the nation yesterday after Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the details we already knew of the optimistic pathway out of lockdown.

Hotels and beer gardens will be open in the next six weeks and in 11 days people can travel from Cork to Donegal unchecked.

A sense of freedom is palpable, but Mr Martin this morning caveated the hopeful and optimistic declaration that he wants “all hospitality businesses back doing what they do best” by July. The Taoiseach mentioned an “emergency brake” may be applied to Ireland’s reopening if Covid cases spiral out of control once society is reopened.

An emergency brake? We’ve heard of an emergency brake before, but what exactly is it in the context of Covid-19?

What is an ‘emergency brake’?

Effectively, an ‘emergency brake’ lockdown is sharp and sudden closure of sections of society as a consequence of rising case numbers.

It is applied quickly, and ideally, before incidence of the virus gets too far out of hand.

It is used as an attempt to prevent long term lockdowns by shocking the virus, and starving it of any meaningful pathways to spread, in a sudden fashion.

Where did the idea come from?

This phrase has made plenty of international headlines in recent weeks as both Canada and Germany have applied ‘emergency brake’ lockdowns in an attempt to arrest soaring Covid incidences.

Regions in Germany must apply an emergency brake once incidence is above 100 new cases per 100,000 people for three days in a row. Each region is being treated differently based on incidence rates.

The language borrows itself from an emergency brake on a train that is used to bring it to an abrupt halt when the normal brakes fail.

How would this be used in Ireland?

It is feasible to think that such a lockdown may first be localised, to deal with a sudden spike in incidence or large outbreak within a county or region. Hark back to last August when Offaly, Kildare and Laois were placed in a lockdown as their incidences were above a certain threshold.

The localised lockdown in August 2020 saw businesses reduced to click and collect, take away or delivery services, and people could only travel in or out of these counties for work or family and compassionate care reasons.

An ‘emergency brake’ could resemble this at first, and may then move to a national level if a localised crackdown fails to stem the spread of Covid-19.

If Ireland, or parts of it, reach a threshold - which has not yet been delineated by Government - then they may have to experience a few weeks of this.

What could spark an ‘emergency brake’ lockdown?

This will depend on a number of factors.

Firstly, incidence of the virus will obviously dictate when and if an emergency brake will be used. Ireland’s incidence is currently relatively stable at around 120 new cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days.

If this number were to spike in the coming weeks, it would certainly put the prospect of an emergency brake on the table down the line.

The Government has said reopening plans do allow for an emergency brake but have not stated at what level this would occur. This will also be likely balanced against the nation’s vaccination programme.

The HSE announced yesterday they will administer between 220,000 and 240,000 vaccines next week, the most in any 7-day period. It is expected that, week-on-week, this number will continue to climb, with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste refusing to rule out the possibility of 450,000 doses administered per week at some point in June.

If this lofty goal is achieved, then any return to lockdown would be unlikely.

But, if the weekly tallies stay plateau for a period, it could allow the virus to capitalise on the likely higher levels of socialising that will take place in May.

Any positives to focus on?

One positive that must be remembered is that the majority of our most vulnerable are now protected to some degree.

By the time June arrives and hospitality resumes, all of our medically vulnerable and those over 65 should have at least one dose, meaning death rates, theoretically, should plummet.

As a consequence, rising case numbers likely would not have the same toll on hospitalisations and on society as a whole.

If Ireland’s vaccination programme has no hiccups between now and the end of June, the likelihood is the emergency brake will never be called upon.