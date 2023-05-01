Explainer: what is in Ireland’s new hate speech laws that are making their way through the Oireachtas?

Existing law long predates social media

New updated laws on hate speech are currently making their way through the Oireachtas, but they are controversial.

As things stand in Ireland, hate speech is defined as any communication in public intended or likely to be threatening or abusive, and likely to stir up hatred against a person due to their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnicity, Traveller origins, and/or sexual orientation.

Pre-internet

The problem is that the law dates from 1989 – a time when the internet was in its infancy and many social networks, which now dominate our world, were unheard of.

Some opponents have raised concerns that they new laws go too far and will stifle free speech.

At the extreme end, Donald Trump Jr took aim at plans for the law to be updated, calling the new law “insane”, but what is actually in the new Bill and why is it controversial?

The Prohibition of Incitment to Hatred Act 1989 has been overtaken by technology.

Legal defence

One valid legal defence is pleading that the person uttering alleged hate speech can prove they did not know the material was threatening, and had no reason to suspect it was threatening, abusive or insulting. Uttering such comments in a private residence, with no reason to believe they can go beyond that private place, is also a defence.

Under current law, alleged breaches can be reported directly to the gardaí at a garda station – or to a direct hotline on 1800 666 111.

The 1989 law put a major focus on broadcast media and the responsibilities of broadcasters. For a time it was felt the emerging social media platforms could be effectively covered by this – but experience strongly suggests otherwise.

The old law also made it an offence to possess hate material with intent to dispense it.

Now a new law promises big changes.

What does the new law state?

Current law on hate speech will change very soon. A new draft law, published last October, is now making its way through the Dáil and Seanad, steered by Justice Minister Simon Harris.

The Criminal Justice Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Bill aims to create new laws to deal with hate crimes and expand the characteristics given special protection. These will include gender, along with gender identity and expression, and disability.

Genocide

The proposed law will also make it an offence to deny or trivialise genocide. It will define a hate crime as any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim, or any other person, to have been motivated by prejudice.

Such prejudice can be based on a person’s age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or gender.

This new law will replace the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.