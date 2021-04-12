Covid-19 vaccination has been called ‘the bridge to freedom’. So far, over 313,000 people have had two doses in this country.

They are in a special place, set apart from the rest of the population with promise of a vaccine dividend.

Apart from huge relief, what privileges does full vaccination allow?

Who has been fully vaccinated so far?

The roll-out has concentrated so far on people most at risk should they catch Covid-19. They include residents and staff in nursing homes, frontline care workers, the over-70s and now people with serious underlying health conditions. Many older groups have been cocooning for much of 2020 so it is an enormous relief to have the vaccine. Up to Saturday, 745,363 had got a first dose and 313,031 were fully vaccinated with two doses.

What about people who have received their first dose?

The first dose of Covid-19 gives good protection but two doses are needed to get the full benefit. It takes two weeks after the second dose for full effectiveness.

What is the advice from public health officials and what can nursing home residents do?

There has been specific advice for nursing home residents. They were denied visits for months but the roll-out of vaccinations has led to a significant loosening of restrictions, although there are still some limitations. Since March 22, they can have two visits a week. This must be two weeks after getting the second dose. The visits by up to two people can take place where 80pc of residents and staff have been vaccinated. The visitor should wear a mask but they can remove it if there are problems with communication. If it is not practical, they should wear a visor. They can visit a resident in their room but if there are other occupants, it needs to take place in a separate room to maintain distance. Visits by a child are allowed if they are accompanied by an adult.

What about other people, including over-70s who are fully vaccinated and are living at home?

If they have been fully vaccinated for two weeks, they can visit other people who have also had the two jabs. They do not have to wear masks or physically distance. The risks are likely to be low.

Can fully vaccinated people visit another household where residents are not vaccinated?

No. Vaccination benefits the person who is vaccinated. It means if they catch Covid-19, they have a very high level of protection from getting seriously ill from the virus. There are early signals that people who are vaccinated and get the virus are also less likely to pass it on to others. But more evidence around this is needed. So it means they could infect other people who have not had the jab. Also, vaccines are not 100pc effective so the person who is vaccinated can still get the virus. They may also be susceptible if they come in contact with one of the new variants of the virus.

Can older people who are fully vaccinated go shopping?

Yes. If they are in a shop or supermarket, however, they have to wear a mask and physically distance like everyone else.

Do the rules of lockdowns still apply to the fully vaccinated?

Yes. They have to comply with travel restrictions, working from home if they can and wearing of masks and physical distancing.

What about vaccinated grandparents meeting grandchildren?

There is no provision for that indoors, as of now. However, from this week, two households can meet outdoors. So grandparents could meet another family outdoors. But there can be no hugging. Outdoors is safer than indoors but the guidelines say these meetings must still involve everyone wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Have any other concessions been announced?

Healthcare workers who are fully vaccinated no longer have to restrict their movements if they have been in contacted with a person diagnosed with the virus. This rule about restricting movements still applies to others in the population who have had two jabs but it is likely to change. New guidelines are due.

What if somebody fully vaccinated abroad returns home here?

They are still required to quarantine either in a hotel or at home, depending on the country they have come from.





What have we learned about vaccines since they were rolled out?

There is evidence they significantly reduced infection in people who have been vaccinated. This is borne out in the big drop in cases in nursing homes, among healthcare staff and also in groups of the over-75s who have been fully vaccinated so far. The vaccinated person's viral load is also thought to be lower, which means they are less likely to pass it on to others.





As vaccines are rolled out to the wider population, will we see some kind of vaccine cert introduced?

You could see some kind of ‘green card’ to allow entry to pubs or hotels, theatres or concerts. There could be medium-term passes to hospitality and then longer-term passes when more risky activities, like going to the theatre, resumes. A vaccination pass will become more prominent from around September when all the adult population are likely to have been offered a vaccine. It's a tricky one to operate and may be deemed unconstitutional here, but we can expect vaccination certs to play a role in returning to normality.



