Explainer: What do we know so far about the new Indian Covid-19 variant?

Fiona Dillon Twitter Email

The UK has discovered 77 cases of the new variant so far – what do we know about this new variant?

The discovery of 77 UK cases of a Covid-19 variant first detected in India has been described as “very concerning” by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. So when did we learn about this?

It was last Thursday that Public Health England (PHE) revealed cases of a variant first detected in India, called B.1.617, had been found in the UK, with 73 cases in England and four in Scotland. It has been described by public health officials there as a “variant under investigation” (VUI) rather than a “variant of concern” (VOC).

