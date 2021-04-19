Explainer: What do we know so far about the new Indian Covid-19 variant?

The UK has discovered 77 cases of the new variant so far – what do we know about this new variant?

It was last Thursday that Public Health England (PHE) revealed cases of a variant first detected in India, called B.1.617, had been found in the UK, with 73 cases in England and four in Scotland. It has been described by public health officials there as a “variant under investigation” (VUI) rather than a “variant of concern” (VOC).

What is the worry surrounding this new variant?

It has two mutations, and what researchers will focus on is whether it has characteristics or attributes of concern, which may make the vaccines less effective, and may make the virus more transmissible than earlier forms of Covid-19.

Has this been proven yet?

It is something that researchers are still gathering evidence on. UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday that: "I'm told there is no evidence at the moment this particular variant is able to get around the vaccine or... that it is necessarily more contagious than the others – but we are looking at it, it will be studied."

Okay, so what does it mean for us in Ireland?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on RTÉ’s This Week programme that all the variants around the world are being looked at on a weekly basis by the public health team. He said that he spoke to deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn about the Indian variant on Sunday morning and it will be looked at this week.

Could travel from Britain be impeded due to this ‘Indian variant’?

There have been no conversations around this at the moment. Mr Donnelly said: “What we will do, is what we will always do. We will let the experts look at the information from multiple sources and then come back with recommendations, and those recommendations can be discussed by Cabinet.”

Why do Covid-19 variants spark such worry?

Viral variants are part of the landscape of viruses, and are inevitable. Just because something is a variant doesn’t mean it is a variant of concern. However, a variant of concern is one which displays characteristics that could be extremely problematic for us. These could include a virus being more transmissible, being able to evade the vaccine; or evade detection during testing, meaning diagnostics could give false results. A variant that is more lethal is also clearly of major concern.

So, it’s a case of watch this space?

Yes. No doubt we will hear a lot more about the Indian variant in the coming week. Professor Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College, London, said on Friday he was worried that the variant could “scupper” Boris Johnson’sroadmap out of lockdown. So, there is little doubt there is a lot at stake with any new variant such as this, as experts gather the necessary information.



