Explainer: The risks and benefits of rapid Covid antigen tests 

Who would have thought you could go to the supermarket and buy a test, along with your cornflakes, which promised to tell you if you are infected with a killer virus?

The decision by Lidl to start selling rapid-result antigen tests people can use at home in the hope of finding out if they have Covid-19 has sparked debate but also warnings.

It has brought into the public domain the use of these tests in helping to control the spread of disease.

What is important though is proper guidance on use of the tests which many have already been buying on the internet but can now be put in the shopping trolley.

Here is what we know so far about their risks and benefits.

Rapid result

There are a number of tests which work in different ways. Currently anyone referred for a test to a HSE centre gets a PCR test where a sample is sent to a laboratory for processing.

Antigen tests have a rapid turnaround and do not need to be sent to a laboratory. They can give a quick result in around 15 minutes.

The problem is that they are not as sensitive as PCR tests so infections will be missed.

They work best on someone who has a high viral load. Antigen tests have a sensitivity rate of around 50pc when carried out by someone with training.

They are very useful but not in all settings. However, over the coming months more pilots involving the tests will be carried out.

Anyone who gets a positive result after doing an antigen result needs to self isolate. They should contact their GP to get a PCR test. If positive, proper contact tracing of others who could be at risk would follow.

Home medicine cabinet

Buying a packet of five tests and having them in the home medicine cabinet might seem like a good idea. But it could lead to someone getting a false negative result, believing they are Covid-19 free and then relaxing their guard. There is the potential they could pass on the virus to another person.

If they take it before a wedding for instance and get a negative result although they have the virus, it could turn into a super-spreading event.

Dublin GP Dr Ray Walley said GPs have concerns about the use of these tests at home. They have instances where people have used the tests, tested negative but have been found to be positive when sent to a HSE centre for a PCR test.

A sporadic test in your home is not regarded as effective. There may also be problems getting a proper sample from the nasal passage.

Way forward

Antigen tests are playing a role currently in various areas such as meat plants in managing the virus. They will also be used going forward in other areas of business and in activities. Some businesses have been using them for months as a means of picking up workers who might be positive and saving themselves an outbreak where more staff are infected.

They are doing so without officials guidelines. They work best where they are deployed in a controlled way. Ideally a member of staff should get the test a number of times a week. It means if the virus is missed on Friday, it could be picked up on Monday.

Pilots of antigen testing are expected in schools in September. They will also feature more in sports activities.

Leinster Rugby proposed in April it could host a match where a pilot scheme for rapid antigen testing to detect Covid-19 would be trialed with a limited number of socially distant spectators sitting two metres apart.

Pre-match antigen testing would take place by appointment and would be on site at the RDS. It is used by the HSE in outbreaks of the virus in hospital or among patients attending emergency departments.

Expert view

A recent Government-commissioned report said antigen testing has a role in the fight against Covid-19. It recommends that different government departments and agencies establish pilots of feasibility studies in their respective sectors, including business, universities, agriculture and elsewhere. A key recommendation of the report includes setting up a new central group that can advise on validated test and training materials that can monitor developments. A minority of experts disagreed.

According to the Department of Health: "The report strongly endorses rapid testing. At the same time, however, there are others, highly respected experts, who are concerned about some aspects of rapid testing." They are concerned, for example, about the lower accuracy levels than PCR, about the potential implications, particularly of false negatives.

A spokeswoman said: "It is important to note that in Ireland our existing PCR capacity is very significant and our contact tracing regimes are very robust and they compare favourably internationally."

Where it works

The use of antigen testing in meat processing plants has been endorsed by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), the patient safety body. It pointed out that in Ireland and across the globe, meat processing plants have experienced a considerable number of Covid-19 outbreaks.

A recent analysis noted that outbreaks in meat processing plants in Ireland were associated with approximately 3,000 cases of Covid-19. Staff are at higher risk. A suite of measures have been introduced including serial testing of workers using monthly PCR testing. Hiqa examined the impact of also using rapid antigen tests to further mitigate transmission risk in these settings. It found that if rapid tests were also carried out once weekly on staff, it would increase detection and reduce the number of days infectious staff were at work. Twice weekly rapid tests could also be considered.

Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa's chief scientist, said: “We have advised the HSE on the benefits of introducing rapid antigen tests for serial testing in meat processing plants at a frequency of once a week.

"However, before discontinuing monthly PCR serial testing, further evaluation will need to be carried out to ensure this strategy is both acceptable to relevant stakeholders and is implementable within the individual plants.

"We would favour a stepwise transition to frequent RADT-based serial testing, with the switch from monthly PCR testing conditional on successful deployment of rapid antigen-based testing within a plant. ”Due to the specificity of the data to meat processing plants, the results of this analysis cannot be applied to other settings,” he said.