Explainer: Killarney National Park fire – everything you need to know

It’s our oldest national park, a status which is meant to recognise its importance as a place of natural beauty and biodiversity, and to protect and nurture those qualities.

It covers 26,000 acres of mountain, lakes, woodland and heath, and is home to many animals and birds including its famous red deer, as well as some of oldest native oak woods in the country.

It has also long been the centrepiece of Kerry tourism and is extremely important to the overseas tourist market.

How bad was the fire?

About a third of the park is destroyed or damaged and the fire, which started on Friday evening, has now been officially declared as "out”.

It took a massive effort by firefighters, the civil defence, local authorities and the Air Corps to contain it.

The Air Corps were scooping water out of the park lakes and dumping it on the blaze.

Otherwise, firefighters had to use shovels to beat out the flames and access to many areas has been difficult.

Wind also caused major problems, spreading the fire faster than it can be contained and reigniting areas where flames had been extinguished.

How did it start?

There is no clear cause yet but fires are not uncommon in this region or in similar areas across the country. The Mournes in Co Down and parts of Wicklow, Mayo and Cork all suffered fires at the weekend.

One cause of wildfires is deliberate burning to clear gorse so the land can be used for grazing.

Farmers are allowed do this in winter and spring but in a controlled manner only, and it is prohibited from April 1.

In practice, controlled fires can get out of hand and there are frequent breaches of the no-burn period.

In 2019, farmers were investigated for 400 illegal fires, although just 80 were subsequently docked their farm payments for the affected lands.

Other causes include carelessness. A major fire on Bray Head in Co Wicklow in the summer of 2018, that came just metres from homes, was traced to a disposable barbecue used by daytrippers.

Arson is sometimes suspected but hard to prove. The possibility that fires start spontaneously, or because of sun shining through discarded glass, is considered unlikely.

Whatever the original cause, a reason the fires take hold so easily and spreads quickly is that the ground is dry. March and April have been drier than ‘normal’, but normal is getting harder to define.

Environmentalists have expressed concern that our spring months are getting drier, which is bad for newly budding plants. Climate change is probably a factor.

How much damage has been done?

A lot of the land burnt is heath which is rich in gorse, heathers, rough grasses and shrubs. It is home to many ground-nesting birds, small mammals, lizards, butterflies, bees and insects, many of which will have burnt to death.

Of those that escaped, their nest, burrows, eggs and young will have been lost.

Conservation areas created for the endangered hen harrier have already been identified among the casualties.

Larger animals such as the famous red deer are likely to have escaped but have lost grazing ground. Many mature trees have been destroyed.

Depending on how deep the fire went, soils may be badly damaged and will be vulnerable to being washed away in any heavy rain that comes.

Loose burnt soil, ash and run-off from the burn zone will also end up in the lakes, potentially causing problems for aquatic life.

The fires have also caused substantial carbon emissions.

What will the outcome be?

More than 2,000 fires on open land, mountainside and forest are recorded every year but in the last decade there has been, on average, one prosecution a year and fewer convictions.

In 2019, 80 farmers had their farm payments cut as a result of illegal burning which cost them average potential earnings of €1000 each.

Coillte put the cost of damage and clean-up at its fire affected forests last year at €1.3million.

Costs are generally incurred by the taxpayer and by nature, which ultimately affects us all.

Minister Malcolm Noonan has spoken out about the problem in firmer terms than his predecessors, but it is being put up to him now to find an effective solution.