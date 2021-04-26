| 15.1°C Dublin

Explainer: Killarney National Park fire – everything you need to know

The blaze, which lasted 72 hours, has caused devastation to wildlife, wilderness and carefully cultivated conservation areas

A helicopter attempts to contain part of the blaze at Killarney National Park by dropping water on the site below. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

It’s our oldest national park, a status which is meant to recognise its importance as a place of natural beauty and biodiversity, and to protect and nurture those qualities.

What is the significance of Killarney National Park?

It covers 26,000 acres of mountain, lakes, woodland and heath, and is home to many animals and birds including its famous red deer, as well as some of oldest native oak woods in the country.

