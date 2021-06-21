| 17°C Dublin

Explainer: Is Ireland’s outdoor summer in jeopardy after gardaí warn pubs and restaurants they may be breaking the law?

Pubs have been serving drinks al fresco for weeks now: why is this suddenly an issue?

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

PUBS and restaurants which have been serving alcohol outdoors since June 7 are now in “no man’s land” after being informed by gardaí that they may have been breaking the law by doing so.

The issue arose after gardaí in Galway warned a handful of publicans that alcoholic drinks cannot be sold outside their own premises under licensing laws.

Businesses in the hospitality sector are calling for clarity, gardaí say there is “absolute confusion” over the rules and the public is wondering whether pints are off the menu once again.

