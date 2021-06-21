Explainer: Is Ireland’s outdoor summer in jeopardy after gardaí warn pubs and restaurants they may be breaking the law?

PUBS and restaurants which have been serving alcohol outdoors since June 7 are now in “no man’s land” after being informed by gardaí that they may have been breaking the law by doing so.

The issue arose after gardaí in Galway warned a handful of publicans that alcoholic drinks cannot be sold outside their own premises under licensing laws.

Businesses in the hospitality sector are calling for clarity, gardaí say there is “absolute confusion” over the rules and the public is wondering whether pints are off the menu once again.

Here’s a breakdown of what it all means for Ireland’s outdoor summer.

Is it illegal for pubs and restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors?

Technically speaking, yes. Thousands of pubs and restaurants have erected temporary seating to sell food and drink outdoors until indoor service can resume in July.

Gardaí have said consuming alcohol in these spaces is not permitted unless a business has obtained a liquor licence in court, or where bye-laws allow the drinking of alcohol in public.

Read More

When applying for a liquor licence, businesses must submit a site plan highlighting where drink sales will take place. Given the fact many are now selling drinks for consumption in temporary on-street seating, it’s likely these areas aren’t covered by the licence.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed pubs and restaurants can sell drinks only in areas highlighted in the site plan. Other sales must be on a takeaway basis only.

Pubs and restaurants have been serving drinks outdoors for weeks. Why is it only becoming an issue now?

Councillors in Galway highlighted the matter last week after a number of publicans were informed they were breaching licensing laws. The joint policing committee of Galway City Council is now expected to meet to discuss what happens from now on.

Meanwhile, gardaí have indicated they will “use discretion” when dealing with outdoor dining and drinking. Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the Government will take legislative action if it is required. "The overwhelming majority of licensed premises are operating safely, and we in Government are determined to continue to support them,” she said.

"If local issues arise, I would urge local authorities, gardaí and businesses to engage. Licensing law is a complex area but I have spoken to the Attorney General this morning and we will take further action if necessary."

So, is this a bit of a storm in a teacup?

In some respects. It doesn’t appear to have been an issue nationwide so far. An industry source described it as a “Galway problem”. “We’re not aware of it being an issue anywhere else and it certainly hasn’t been brought to our attention before,” they added.

“After what unfolded in South William Street in Dublin before pubs and restaurants reopened, gardaí don’t want to see a return to that and I think they’re happy to have pubs and restaurants serving in a safe, manageable environment.”

However, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) are calling for clarity after being contacted by concerned members.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said pubs are now essentially in a “no man’s land”, while RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland “this is a big issue for the Government”.

“We were all informed a number of weeks ago that outdoor hospitality and the summer of outdoors was the narrative that the Government was using,” he said.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), meanwhile, said it has been advised to police outdoor drinking and dining with “common sense and discretion”.

Will this affect Ireland’s ‘outdoor summer’?

Probably not. After enduring three lockdowns and some of the harshest hospitality restrictions in Europe, the Irish Government knows it is already on thin ice with pubs and restaurants.

The Government has made exemptions for the hospitality sector already, including waiving the need for planning permission for takeaway drinks and outdoor dining.

Council fees were also waived for outdoor dining furniture for 2021. The response by the Justice Minister also shows the Government is keen for outdoor dining and drinking to continue.

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a lot of ambiguity and confusion surrounding guidelines for the hospitality sector.

The Irish Independent previously reported how boat restaurants serving takeaway food on Dublin’s canals were banned from doing so. Gardaí entered the boats on foot of a request from Waterways Ireland, which claimed the businesses were carrying out unlicensed trading as they didn’t have planning permission.

However, this was at a time when the Government lifted the requirement for planning permission for hospitality businesses. Waterways Ireland later reversed its decision.

The RAI is also taking legal action against the Government over the “irrational” decision to allow hotels to reopen for indoor dining while restaurants can only serve outdoors.

Indoor dining is banned in restaurants until next month, while hotels and B&Bs have been serving food inside since June 2.

The RAI lodged High Court papers seeking leave to challenge the distinctions made between hotels and restaurants.

In a statement, the RAI said the case “relates to recent regulations signed by the Minister for Health and claims the distinction drawn should be quashed on the basis of irrationality, lack of proportionality and unjustifiable interference with restaurateur’s property and economic rights”.