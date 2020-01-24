Explainer: Is Ireland at risk of coronavirus and what precautions are in place?

A There are now over 830 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The vast majority of patients are in Wuhan in China where it started.

A small number are in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

Several suspected cases have emerged - five Chinese patients were taken to hospitals in Scotland to be tested. And a man in Belfast was last night being tested for the virus. The virus is transmissable between people but the extent of its potential spread is unclear. But with international travel, the fear of more becoming ill and dying increases.

Q What is this virus?

A It has been identified as a new type of coronavirus, part of a family which mostly causes mild respiratory infections. Like other coronaviruses, it has come from animals.

Many of those infected either worked or frequently shopped in the Huanan seafood wholesale market in the centre of the Chinese city, which also sold live and newly slaughtered animals. New and troubling viruses such as Ebola usually originate in animal hosts.

Q How severe is it?

A It causes pneumonia. Infected people have coughs, fever and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, there can be organ failure. At least 18 people with the virus have died. Most were older people with underlying conditions.

Q How concerned are international health experts?

A The week-long lunar new year holidays start today and millions of Chinese travel home to celebrate. International travel means more people are exposed to the virus.

Q Is Ireland at risk?

A The risk is low and it helps there are no direct flights here from Wuhan. But it is likely to spread throughout the globe so the threat of a case here remains.

Q What precautions are in place?

A Many people travelling here from China come via Heathrow Airport where all direct flights from Wuhan are met by a health team to provide advice and support to those who feel unwell. The team checks for symptoms of coronavirus and provides information to all passengers about symptoms, and what to do if they become ill.

Q What measures are in place at Dublin Airport?

A A spokeswoman for Dublin Airport Authority said it received World Health Organisation guidelines on infection control last Friday but the Department of Health said that, due to the low risk, no specific actions were required at this stage. But the HSE said the airport authority was told to stay informed via various websites. As part of the State's National Emergency planning process, there are plans in place already which have been tested over the years.

Q What about hospitals here that are currently in the middle of the trolley crisis?

A The hospitals have been issued with a set of guidelines on what should be done in the event of a suspected case. If the patient has symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or sore throat and been in China two weeks before falling ill they should be isolated.

A risk assessment is needed and a test can be sent to the UCD Virus Reference lab. It takes 24 hours to get a result. Standard precautions are needed for staff such as gloves, long sleeves and goggles.

Q What if a patient suspected of being infected visits a GP?

A The same assessment is carried out and the patient should be put in a side room while ambulance staff are alerted.

Q Have many suspected cases presented to hospitals in the Republic?

A A number of potential cases were examined but none needed to be tested so far.

Q How is the virus spread?

A Coughs and sneezes and touching or shaking hands. Regularly wash hands and cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

Q What is the advice on travel to China?

A The Department of Foreign Affairs has not advised against travelling. It said the risk of contracting the virus for travellers in China was low but it could be disrupted by containment measures in place.

Irish Independent