| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How will the EU welcome vaccinated travellers – and what is the ‘emergency brake’?

Pól Ó Conghaile

With vaccination rates improving, the EU wants to reopen travel this summer 

c Expand

Close

c

c

c

  

The European Commission wants member states to ease restrictions on travel from outside the bloc.

Most Watched

Privacy