The European Commission wants member states to ease restrictions on travel from outside the bloc.

Under the plan, vaccinated people, or those from countries with low Covid infection rates, would be allowed to enter without quarantine or PCR tests. A snap ‘emergency brake’ mechanism is also proposed to limit the risk of importing coronavirus variants.

Here’s what we know, and how the system might work.

What’s in the plan?

The EU currently only allows non-essential travel from seven countries. It wants to change that by allowing vaccinated travellers who have received the full course of EU-authorised vaccines (ie. BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) to enter the Schengen Area without testing or quarantine.

The latest scientific advice shows “that vaccination considerably helps to break the transmission chain”, the Commission says in its proposal. However, it would not include people vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V or Chinese Sinovac vaccines, for example.

The plans would also alter the 14-day threshold number of cases in countries from which all travel is allowed – subject to quarantine or testing – from 25 to 100 infections per 100,000 people.

When would this happen?

Most likely by June. If adopted, which is likely, individual member states will then have to agree and implement the measures. The timeline would roughly coincide with the arrival of the EU’s Digital Green Certificate – but individual states can still set their own health rules, so it may not turn out to be as simple for travellers as it sounds.

How will this affect Ireland?

That remains to be seen. The recommendation covers the Schengen Area and thus excludes Ireland (and the UK, which is no longer an EU member). An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland will be “full participants” in the EU’s Digital Green Certificate, but Government has not yet provided any plan as to how it might reopen the country to international travel.

What is the ‘emergency brake’?

Variants of Covid-19 remain a concern, so the Commission is suggesting an ‘emergency brake’ mechanism to counter-balance the risk. This would allow states to act “urgently and temporarily”, shutting off travel from affected countries.

What about children who can’t be vaccinated?

They should be able to travel with vaccinated parents if they show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel (with possible additional testing after arrival), the Commission says.

Why is this happening?

Connectivity and free travel are fundamental principles for the EU. As vaccinations gather pace, and with southern European countries crying out to restart tourism ahead of the summer season, it is now prioritising plans to restore that freedom.

The UK is also planning to allow foreign travel from May 17, releasing a first wave of holidaymakers. Now is the time “to revive [the] tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle – safely,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.