| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How vaccine roll-out is being ramped up and what it means for lockdown exit strategy

Vaccine roll-out

6,000 people have trained as vaccinators to work in the centres. Expand

Close

6,000 people have trained as vaccinators to work in the centres.

6,000 people have trained as vaccinators to work in the centres.

6,000 people have trained as vaccinators to work in the centres.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

‘Ramping up” is the new buzz phrase of the pandemic and will be the one we will most want to hear about Covid-19 vaccinations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday we are currently between “initial roll-out and mass ramp up”.

The first deliveries yesterday of vaccines to GPs for the 85 and older age group, plus the publication of the list of 37 vaccination centres around the country, has given the campaign a new push although supplies remain uncertain.

Most Watched

Privacy