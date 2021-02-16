Explainer: How vaccine roll-out is being ramped up and what it means for lockdown exit strategy

‘Ramping up” is the new buzz phrase of the pandemic and will be the one we will most want to hear about Covid-19 vaccinations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday we are currently between “initial roll-out and mass ramp up”.

The first deliveries yesterday of vaccines to GPs for the 85 and older age group, plus the publication of the list of 37 vaccination centres around the country, has given the campaign a new push although supplies remain uncertain.

V-day for over-70s

Today should see patients aged 85 and older receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Around 80,000 doses of vaccine are being distributed this week with 20,000 of these going to 400 GPs in more than 100 practices for this cohort.

The doctors have five days to administer the vaccines. On Saturday around 1,000 patients will be vaccinated at the Helix Centre in Dublin City University.

Other weekend hubs will follow in Munster Technological University in Cork and Merlin Park in Galway.

The over-70s account for 88pc of Covid deaths and more than one in ten cases of the virus. All of them should be fully vaccinated by mid-May with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The “community call” initiative, we are promised, will be used to provide transport for people who need support. Some1.1pc, or 90,000, of the population are now fully vaccinated.

Making a difference

The vaccine will dramatically reduce the chances of over-70s getting very sick if they catch the virus. But they can still get infected or pass it on. Many of them are anxious about how it will give them more freedom. Dr Lorraine Doherty said yesterday it’s too early to tell what they can and cannot do post vaccination.

She said the country is still in lockdown and much will depend on how low the prevalence of infection is in the community. It will be some time yet before there is a clearer view on the vaccination impact.

But she said there are already good signs from Israel where it was found that after two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, the rate of transmission decreased by a factor of four. Everyone, regardless of vaccination, also has to continue with mask wearing and other measures. We “cannot take our foot off he pedal,” and must aim for 70pc or more of the population to be vaccinated, with the minister putting this at September if supplies emerge.

Vaccination centres

The minister said work is underway on the 37 vaccination centres across the country with at least one in every county. He said around 29 are being constructed and some are completed. You can expect to see them in place before we need them. “These vaccination centres will be locations for when we could be doing around 250,000 vaccinations a week, still months away,” he said.

“Just to put that in perspective 250,000 is the number of vaccines already administered here since December.”

It is also planned to continue to use GP surgeries, pharmacies and dentists to give the vaccine. There are 6,000 trained vaccinators.

The centres, which include GAA centres, golf clubs and hotels, will be operated when there are enough vaccines to allow people to register online. There are two in Kerry, Wicklow, Tipperary and Westmeath, four in Dublin and five in Cork. The number of centres in the west may yet raise questions about forcing people to travel, though this might be compensated for by more GP surgeries being involved.

Priority list

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is reviewing the priority list of groups. It is expected a wider range of people with underlying illnesses will be included. This will have to go to Cabinet. The list has to be regularly examined in the context of evidence around groups who are at higher risk. There was less clarity yesterday on whether carers who look after relatives will be moved up the ranking.

Vaccinations and exit strategy

Vaccination to reduce the risk of serious disease, hospitalisation and death is beyond solace. But people will want a dividend also to allow for more resumption of normal living even if it is pandemic-style.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said while there is positive data from abroad that the Pfizer vaccine may be having some impact on reducing the chance of one person passing on the virus to another, we need to get jabs into arms here. It is “reasonable to look forward in confidence” to more freedoms but that is not expected until the summer and autumn.