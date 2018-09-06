IT's goodbye to the 46a and hello to the O and E2 under the most radical restructuring of the capital's bus network ever proposed.

IT's goodbye to the 46a and hello to the O and E2 under the most radical restructuring of the capital's bus network ever proposed.

Explainer: How to get on-board as plans rolled out for 'radical restructuring' of the capital's bus network

The controversial BusConnects plan has fuelled public debate as Dubliners digest plans from the National Transport Authority (NTA) aimed at improving services.

Critics suggest it will cut off communities and impact on the elderly and those with mobility issues, while supporters insist it will get passengers to more places faster, albeit with them having to change bus in some instances.

There will be winners and losers, but before criticising efforts to improve the city's transport infrastructure, it is important to consider the thinking behind the plan.

Developed by the NTA with US transport planner Jarrett Walker, Bus Connects is aimed at making the existing "complex" system of more than 130 routes easier to understand.

The main goal is to get commuters to more "useful" places within 30 minutes from their starting point, with useful places defined as areas with jobs, schools and colleges, shopping areas and other amenities.

The NTA claims the numbers living within 400 metres of a bus service that operates every 10 minutes or less will increase by 35pc, from 480,000 to 650,000.

The numbers living within 400 metres of a service running every 15 minutes or less will rise from 765,000 to almost one million.

How will it work?

The most radical change, on the surface at least, will be the renumbering of all routes in an effort to make the system easier to understand.

Routes such as the 46a, 66, 140 and others will be scrapped. The 46a will be replaced with the O and E2, the 66 with the C3 and 323 and the 140 with the F3, A spine and 14.

What does this mean?

What's proposed is the creation of seven high-frequency spines labelled from A to G. Buses will run every four to eight minutes along these spines.

However, each spine will also be numbered, to serve local areas.

For example, the A spine will run from north of Griffith Avenue to Rathgar, with services proposed every five minutes or less.

On the north and southside of the city, the A spine will branch out. On the south, the A1 continues to Knocklyon, the A2 to Tallaght, A3 to Ballinteer and Dundrum and A4 to Rathfarnham.

On the northside, the A1 runs to Clongriffin, the A2 to Dublin Airport, the A3 to DCU and A4 to Swords. Buses will run between every 15 and 25 minutes on these routes.

The thinking is that not everybody uses bus routes from the start to the end point. Some travel only a particular distance in between and can be served by these high-frequency spine services.

That will mean that a full bus isn't followed by a near-empty one at peak times, the NTA says.

Orbital routes are also planned, labelled N on the northside, W in the west and S in the south. Services on these routes will run at least every hour.

There is also an inner orbital route, the O, which forms a loop around the city centre near the canals, linking Heuston and Connolly stations, the Samuel Beckett Bridge and St James's Hospital.

This is designed to allow people to move around the core of the city, avoiding the centre.

Other changes are proposed - one and two-digit numbered routes that run into the city centre but are not part of the spines. These include the 16, which will run between College Green and Tallaght via Ballyboden.

There are also local routes, labelled as 200s, which stay in one area but use service hubs or interchanges, where the spine buses will stop.

Finally, there are the 300 routes that will run during peak commuter times.

Another aim of the plan is to link bus services with transport hubs, the Dart, Luas and commuter rail network.

To facilitate this, a new 90-minute fare will be introduced which will allow passengers to take any mode of transport within 90 minutes without paying additional fares.

The NTA insists that the changes will open up the city, allowing people to access more frequent services and resulting in time savings, but it admits that it represents a "huge change" for passengers.

BUT not everyone is impressed

One of the country's biggest transport unions, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), says the plan will impact on the elderly and people with disabilities and leave some communities isolated from the city centre.

Some areas including Dunboyne, Blessington, Skerries, Saggart and Newcastle will lose direct services to the city, with passengers forced to change buses, while unions also suggest that communities including Crumlin, Drimnagh, Inchicore, Tallaght and Rathcoole will also lose out with a reduced level of service.

The NTA acknowledges that some people will have to switch from one bus to another to reach their final destination - in extreme cases changing buses twice - but insists the new network will offer a better level of service.

Transport planner Jarrett Walker says some direct routes are infrequent and inefficient, and that if commuters can be taken to a hub they will be connected to a faster service into the city, or alternatively a Luas or train.

Around 8pc of all users will lose direct services, the NTA says, but not all are going into the city centre.

There are also concerns from commuters that they will arrive at an interchange point, only to find that other bus users are already there, prompting fears that the spine buses will be full.

What about walking from one stop to another at an interchange, particularly during bad weather?

Good shelter and limiting walking distances are proposed.

Jarrett Walker has said changes can be made to the plan, but wholesale alterations will not achieve the service improvements needed to get people out of their cars.

The plan will not go ahead if there is widespread opposition, but he has urged people to attend a series of open days designed to answer questions and address concerns.

The system has been implemented in Auckland, Houston and Moscow.

Mr Walker said similar concerns had been raised in these cities by the travelling public.

The restructuring forms part of the wider BusConnects plan, which involves creating 16 corridors across 230km where buses will be given priority.

In addition, 200km of cycle tracks are also proposed, but hundreds of households will probably lose part of their gardens. This will take up to 10 years to implement, at a cost of up to €2bn.

Further information is available at busconnects.ie/initiatives/dublin-area-bus-network-redesign

It includes proposed route maps of the city, along with a comparison tool where the existing route can be compared with the proposed changes.

A useful map also shows how far people can travel from their starting point in 30, 45 and 60 minutes. It is available at interactive.map.busconnects.ie

Part 2 of the series on the radical new plans for Dublin's public transport will be in tomorrow's Herald newspaper.

Herald