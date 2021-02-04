Explainer: How the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine just got more complicated

Ireland has now joined France, Germany and Italy in deciding not to make the Oxford-­AstraZeneca vaccine the main Covid-19 jab to be given to older age groups.

It is a safe and effective vaccine but there is not enough evidence on how it works in the over-55s, although this may come in late March.

The original plan was for GPs to give patients this easy-to-handle “game-changer” ­vaccine in their surgeries.

But there is now a greater likelihood the many over-70s will be vaccinated in clinics with the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines – but these are in shorter supply.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has also asked that all people over 65 living in long-term care be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The trials

The vaccine, showing a 60pc efficacy, was approved for use in the EU last week for anyone over 18.

However, most volunteers in its trial were between 18 and 55 years old.

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said there are not yet enough results in older participants – over 55 years of age – to provide a figure for how well the vaccine will work in this group.

However, it said that “protection is expected” given that an immune response was seen in the small number of older volunteers and they have also responded to other vaccines.

A further study is under way in the US with 20pc of older people involved, which should give greater clarity.

Over-85s

The plan is to go ahead and start the immunisation of the over-85s in two weeks’ time. It remains to be seen how this will operate and people are still advised to wait until they are contacted by their GP. Many doctors have already drawn up their lists of eligible patients.

However, more detail is needed on where and how people will get their jabs. The task force set up to oversee the vaccination roll-out meets today.

Due to the need to keep the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at very low temperatures, there is a likelihood that GPs and HSE vaccinators may organise clinics where a number of older people are given an appointment on a particular day.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) still allows for the Oxford-­AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to older people.

This would be useful for people who are housebound, or those who are anxious to receive a vaccine and would rather not wait.

Around 35,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due here next week and 400,000 are expected before the end of next month,

There is likely to be limited supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to go around this month but they will increase in supply from March.

The NIAC says there is an urgency to protect those aged 70 and older who are at most risk of a severe outcome.

It says that the “best vaccine anyone can receive at this time is the vaccine that can be soonest administered. Everyone is strongly urged to accept whichever vaccine is available”.

New study

The decision not to make the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine the main jab for the over-70s comes as a study of the vaccine has appeared in pre-print in The Lancet medical journal.

The study says that one dose of the two-dose vaccine may prevent 67pc of people who are vaccinated from passing on the virus.

Currently it is only known that Covid-19 jabs benefit the person who is vaccinated, by reducing their chances of getting sick, being hospitalised or dying.

The indication that it could reduce the chance of a person infecting another is significant because it is the first Covid-19 vaccine to have this kind of analysis.

Kingston Mills, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College, said he had yet to examine the study. However, in the trials of the Oxford-­AstraZeneca vaccine swabs were taken from volunteers to regularly test them from the virus. This was not carried out in the trials of other vaccines, he pointed out. He said if there is a chance of reducing transmission through this vaccine it is also likely to be the case in other Covid-19 jabs.

This will emerge over time – but there are already optimistic signs from Israel regarding the Pfizer vaccine having a role in preventing a person with virus passing it on.

Widening the gap

The other finding in the study has particular significance in this country. They found that if the second dose is given 12 weeks after the first, it is more effective and efficacy could rise to 82.4pc.

The EMA last week put its efficacy at 60pc after two doses.

Prof Mills said it appears the gap may allow the immune system to develop and give a better response.

The recommendation for its use here is for a gap of four to six weeks between doses for the over-65s and four to 12 weeks for younger people.

Prof Mills said the latest study shows that a 12-week interval has higher efficacy.

Priority groups

The decision on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to lead to some non-frontline healthcare workers, who are next in line after the over-70s, to be offered this jab sooner than expected.

However, there are thousands of frontline healthcare workers who are still without their first dose and they will be first in the queue.

The latest twist will not be the last in the vaccine roll-out.