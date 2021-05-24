Explainer: How Northern Ireland is taking further steps out of lockdown today

Northern Ireland is taking further steps out of lockdown on Monday as a wide range of restrictions are removed.

What can our counterparts over the border do from today?

Visits

Indoor hospitality can resume while people will be able to meet inside private homes for the first time this year.

Six people from no more than two households will be able to meet in a private dwelling and stay overnight.

Tourism

All tourism accommodation will also be able to reopen on May 24.

Outdoor gatherings and events

A limit on the size of outdoor gatherings will increase to 500 – a number that will also apply to the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures.

Indoor exercise

Indoor group exercise is allowed again, enabling indoor sports teams to resume training.

Cultural attractions

Indoor visitor and cultural attractions can also reopen from Monday, which includes museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, bingo halls and libraries.

Indoor hospitality

In regard to indoor hospitality, people can sit at tables of six people with no limit on households. It will be table service only.

Weddings

Post-wedding and civil partnership receptions can also take place.

There will be no limit on the numbers at the top table, with a limit of 10 for other tables. Dancing will be restricted to a couple’s first dance.

Travel

Under relaxations agreed at Thursday’s Executive meeting, Stormont’s Stay Local message is also to be removed.

Schools

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.

