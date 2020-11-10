| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How long will Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine’s defence last? And when will it be available in Ireland?

Pfizer jab can prevent more than 90pc of people getting Covid-19, analysis shows

Promising: The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised Expand

Close

Promising: The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised

Promising: The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised

Promising: The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It's the potential Christmas present the world has been waiting for.

The news from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech, that it’s vaccine is more than 90pc effective in preventing Covid-19, has sent optimism soaring – with a strong sprinkle of caution too. Its first doses might be available by the end of the year if passed as safe and effective by regulators.

An advanced purchase agreement is near finalisation between the European Commission and Pfizer. If it gets the green light, Ireland, as a member state, will be in line for a share of the first batches based on population.

Privacy