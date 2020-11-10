It's the potential Christmas present the world has been waiting for.

The news from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech, that it’s vaccine is more than 90pc effective in preventing Covid-19, has sent optimism soaring – with a strong sprinkle of caution too. Its first doses might be available by the end of the year if passed as safe and effective by regulators.

An advanced purchase agreement is near finalisation between the European Commission and Pfizer. If it gets the green light, Ireland, as a member state, will be in line for a share of the first batches based on population.

Testing

These are interim findings based on 94 volunteers and phase 3 trials will continue. But analysis shows that the Pfizer vaccine can prevent more than 90pc of people from getting Covid-19.

The two-dose vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Unanswered questions

The efficacy and safety data has still not been released. Which age groups does it work best on? Does it work on high-risk older people? We do not know if the vaccine stops people spreading the virus or just from developing Covid-19 illness.

A big question is how long does protection last. It will take months or potentially years to answer. It needs to be stored at under 70 to 80 degrees which is a challenge.

Next step

Pfizer plans to apply to the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, later this month for emergency approval to use the vaccine. It will also have to be passed by the European Medicines Agency which licenses drugs in Europe. Their expert panels will independently examine all the data before giving any go ahead for it to be released into the market.

Genetic code

The jab is known as a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine. Conventional vaccines are produced using weakened forms of the virus, but mRNAs use only the virus’s genetic code.

An mRNA vaccine is injected into the body where it enters cells and tells them to create antigens. These antigens are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight the virus. No actual virus is needed to create an mRNA. They can also be modified reasonably quickly if, for example, a virus develops mutations and begins to change.

This is important because there are currently fears that a new strain of Covid-19, linked to minks, which originated in Denmark, could make a Covid-19 vaccine less effective. The new strain “Cluster 5” is being examined by scientists currently and more should be known about it soon. These mRNA vaccines are also cheaper to produce than traditional vaccines.

Ireland’s share

If the vaccine is passed, the amount Ireland will get will depend on the contract Pfizer enters into with the European Commission. It is finalising an advance purchase agreement with the company. It will be distributed pro rata to a member country’s population. Supplies will be stretched.

Pfizer believes it will be able to supply 50 million doses globally by the end of this year, and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021. The UK is claiming it is in line to get 10 million doses by the end of 2020, with a further 30 million doses already ordered.

Ireland will have to purchase its quota, but the European Commission said the price will be the same in every country.

It will take time to manufacture enough doses to meet global demand so, initially it will be the at-risk groups who will be offered the first deliveries. An expert group here will have to decide who will be first. They are likely to give it to vulnerable groups initially.

The basics of physical distancing and mask wearing as well as testing and tracing will be needed. Restrictions will also be maintained, but the hope is that over the first half of next year, they could be relaxed. Several other drug companies are in final stage trials and may be ready early next year.