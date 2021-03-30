| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: How Ireland’s contact-tracing system compares with the rest of Europe and beyond

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app last July. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app last July. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app last July. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app last July. Photo: Frank McGrath

Amy Blaney

IRELAND’S contact tracing is to experience an overhaul this coming week, with the aim to catch the source of 'community transmission' cases.

Up to now, Ireland has operated on a 48-hour contact-tracing system, where anyone who tests positive for Covid has to recall where they were and who they met within the last 48 hours.

Now, contact tracers will help people trace their footsteps back over the previous seven days.

Privacy