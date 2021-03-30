Explainer: How Ireland’s contact-tracing system compares with the rest of Europe and beyond

IRELAND’S contact tracing is to experience an overhaul this coming week, with the aim to catch the source of 'community transmission' cases.

Up to now, Ireland has operated on a 48-hour contact-tracing system, where anyone who tests positive for Covid has to recall where they were and who they met within the last 48 hours.

Now, contact tracers will help people trace their footsteps back over the previous seven days.

This programme is being run to establish cases that have been marked as ‘community transmission’, which currently represents around 20pc of cases.

So, how does Ireland's contact tracing system compare to other countries in Europe and beyond?

Ireland

There are currently over 830 contact tracers and there are enough to carry out the additional work, according to the Health Service Executive's National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O’Beirne.

Ireland was operating off a 48-hour track-and-trace system, whereby contact tracers would speak to people who received a positive Covid test about their recent contacts and activity. Now, the purpose of a seven-day track-and-trace is to identify higher risk settings so the public can be informed and identify any additional clusters.

Dr Greg Martin, clinical leader for contract tracing, said those who have caught the virus will be asked additional questions over the phone. Those questions will go back over the last seven days, instead of 48 hours.

Dr Martin said: "When we identify cases of Covid-19 – about 20pc of those cases – we’re not sure what the context was in which they were infected, so we call it community transmission.

"What we’ll be doing, as of the 31st of March, is those cases will be asked additional questions about where it is they’ve been, settings that they’ve been in, events they have been at. And those questions will go back seven days, instead of what we usually do in terms of contact tracing, which is two days.”

The additional data will then be made available to public health departments, which will decide which cases need more investigation.

UK

Each UK nation has its own contact-tracing system. England has the ‘NHS Test and Trace’ system, Scotland has ‘Test and Protect’, Wales has ‘Test, Trace Protect’ and Northern Ireland has ‘Contact tracing service’.

People who have tested positive for coronavirus are contacted by app, text, email, or phone. They are asked to log on to a website and give personal information, including their name, date of birth and postcode; who they live with; places they visited recently; names and contact details of people they have recently been in close contact with.

Those identified as a close contact must self-isolate for 10 days, even if they do not have symptoms.

Earlier this month, MPs criticised the British government's test-and-trace system, saying it's too expensive, and has had no clear impact on fighting the pandemic.

France

So-called ‘brigades’ as referred to by the French prime minister, were set up last May and tasked with contact tracing. These teams are made up of staff from health authorities.

GPs are on the frontline of information-gathering and are asked to identify likely contacts. Brigades fill in gaps where GPs are not able to successfully identify all people.

The brigades ask the contacts to undertake a free test, and do follow-up checks to see if the person did as requested. Contacts are asked to self-isolate for seven days from the last time they were in contact with the infected person.

Germany

Contract tracing in Germany is the responsibility of local health authorities. Contact tracing is done by phone and there are about 400 call centres across the country. Quarantine periods differ from state to state.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has prioritised tracking infection chains as the key to slowing the spread of Covid-19. In June 2020, she aimed for the country to have one tracer per 4,000 people in a population of 83 million.

Spain

Spain hit headlines in October for using its army to carry out contact tracing. At five army bases in Madrid, 150 volunteer soldiers spend their days calling people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, mapping recent social interactions, and asking those potentially infected to stay at home.

Authorities at the time said it was difficult to identify the origin of an outbreak in a populous area like Madrid, and one infected person could infect two or three more, so teams had to move fast.

Japan

The practice of contact tracing was originally developed in Asian countries and has been particularly effective in Japan and South Korea, where tracing has always extended beyond 48 hours.

This has been effective in establishing where the infected person initially caught the virus, and to track where the virus has spread since.

US

In the US, contact tracing is conducted over the phone for close contacts of laboratory-confirmed or probable Covid-19 patients. Close contacts with no symptoms are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last potential exposure and referred for testing.

... And what about the tracing apps?

In 2020, several EU countries, including Ireland, established contact-tracing apps to track Covid-19 contagion, but they have failed due to a lack of downloads and usage.

Contrary to early predictions that up to 85pc of potential users would download contact-tracing apps, worldwide download rates were much lower.

Germany was around 21pc, Italy 14pc, France’s latest version is at 15pc and Iceland was around 40pc.