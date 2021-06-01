| 17.9°C Dublin

Explainer: Hotels are opening tomorrow – here’s what you can expect

Hotels are opening tomorrow... but what will your stay look like?

Hotels are opening tomorrow... but what will your stay look like?

Hotels are opening tomorrow... but what will your stay look like?

Hotels are opening tomorrow... but what will your stay look like?

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Another step on the road to recovery happens tomorrow with the reopening of hotels. It’s been so long since many of us set foot in one, there are questions we have around how they will operate. This quick guide will help:

Are all hotels allowed to open?

Yes, some hotels have been open for essential services already but from June 2 all hotels can open.

Will the booking system be different?

No, you will book your hotel stay in the usual way, by phone or internet.

