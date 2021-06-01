Explainer: Hotels are opening tomorrow – here’s what you can expect

Another step on the road to recovery happens tomorrow with the reopening of hotels. It’s been so long since many of us set foot in one, there are questions we have around how they will operate. This quick guide will help:

Yes, some hotels have been open for essential services already but from June 2 all hotels can open.

No, you will book your hotel stay in the usual way, by phone or internet.

Will staff be wearing face coverings and will there be hand sanitiser?

Yes, the health protection protocols around face coverings will still be in place.

Will I have to wear a face covering in the hotel?

Yes, unless seated at a table having a drink or a meal, or if you’re using the swimming pool.

Will the hotel restaurants be open?

The restaurants will be open to residents only. Outdoor terraces can be open from June 7 for non residents. Service is permitted for a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over per table. This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall.

Will the bar be open?

The bars will be open to residents only.

Will there be social distancing in the bar and restaurant?

Yes. It will be set to one or two metres, which will in turn dictate whether there will be a time limit at your table.

Oh. What will these time limits be in the restaurant or bar?

In general there won’t be time limits, except in indoor spaces where the social distancing is set at one metre. In this situation there will be a 105 minute time limit. If tables are two metres apart there will be no time limits.

Will there be smoking areas?

Yes, but they have to be separated from the rest of the guests, with social distancing and limits on the numbers who can use them depending on the capacity they can hold.

I’m used to a buffet breakfast. Will things be organised differently?

You can still have a buffet but it will be different. If each item of food is pre-wrapped, like bread slices, you will be able to serve yourself, but you may find an assisted buffet service where a member of a team serves you and you won’t have access to tongs and there will be screens over the food. There may also be a table service where you order your breakfast while seated at your table.

Will I be able to avail of spa treatments or the gym and pool?

Yes. People will be used to having to book spa treatments, but they may find they have to book the gym or the pool visit now because of capacity restrictions. In the main all services will be available, and equipment in gyms will be spread out to ensure socially distancing.

Check with your hotel first because a lot will depend on the services each hotel offers. Pools are seen as areas of lower risk but there may be an expectation for guests to stay in their own pods.

If I check in early, or want to store my bags for a while after I check out, will I be able to?

Yes. There will be processes in place such as sanitisation before and after handling the bag.

Will there be limits on who can use the lifts, like one family unit at a time only?

Lift protocols will depend on the size of the lift and can vary from hotel to hotel. So you may be asked to only use the lift as a family or pod.