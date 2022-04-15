A circular on the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment to be published next week urges health service employers “to give immediate effect” to management’s request to put the payment through their payroll systems.

The circular, seen by Independent.ie, covers HSE and ‘Section 38’ employees and gives details including the eligibility criteria, the types of workers who will benefit, what happens if an employee is on sick leave, the appeals process and whether the families of staff who died will get it.

It does not cover non-HSE staff, including those working in nursing homes and hospices. A separate document relating to them is not finalised.

What does the circular say about how much I will get?

The circular says the Pandemic Special Recognition Payment’s full value is €1,000 and it’s tax-free.

Eligible employees must have been employed between March 1, 2020 and June 20, 2021 and identified as working in Covid-19 exposed healthcare environments.

For part-time employees, those whose contracted hours are equal to or greater than 60pc of the full-time worker in their grade will get €1,000.

Those whose contracted hours are less than 60pc will get €600.

Those who worked less than four weeks in that period do not qualify.

When will it be paid?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today the bonus will be paid in the “next available payroll, subject to local processes”.

According to the circular, all eligible employees will have their payment processed automatically by their local human resource department.

It says employers are requested “to give immediate effect” to the circular and implement payment as soon as possible through their HR and payroll systems.

What if I left the HSE or moved jobs?

The circular says those who left or moved employer during the specified timeframe will have to fill out a declaration form to get the payment. It must be submitted by June 30 this year.

Who is eligible?

A separate frequently asked questions document compiled by health service management says staff must have been included in “sequence group 1 and 2” groups for the vaccination programme.

This applies to those directly employed by the HSE or ‘Section 38’ agencies and those working in vaccination and testing centres.

The circular says it “does not apply to those who may have received a vaccination out of the intended sequence, who would not have fulfilled the criteria”.

What roles are those who will qualify for the payment in?

Those who will benefit include nurses, midwives, consultants, non-consultant hospital doctors, healthcare assistants, medical laboratory staff, support staff employed by the HSE or Section 38 employers including cleaners, maintenance staff, porters, catering staff, clinical waste workers and CSSD (Central Sterile Services Department) staff, according to the official document.

Others who qualify include healthcare support assistants, ambulance paramedic staff, administration staff that meet the criteria in emergency and outpatient department receptions, swabbers, vaccinators, and health and social care professionals.

Will an employee who is absent due to long Covid qualify?

The document says employees who may be on sick leave with Covid during the eligibility period of four weeks, but worked within this period, should be given the payment. This is the case once their contracted hours meet the four-week threshold.

If I worked for a few employers during the period, do I get more than one recognition payment?

No, staff are only entitled to one payment.

Is the recognition payment pensionable?

No.

Will it be paid to staff working from home?

No.

Will it be paid to students, interns, retirees or redeployed staff?

Yes. Students and interns are entitled to it for the periods they worked or trained in a Covid-19 exposed environment.

The official document says retirees “new starts”, “leavers” and redeployed staff are entitled to recognition for the period they worked once they reached the minimum threshold of four weeks.

Is the recognition bonus paid if a worker died while in service?

Yes, the document says it is payable to the estate of an employee who worked in a Covid-19 exposed environment between March 1 2020 and June 2021 to the full value of €1,000.

What do I do if I think I didn’t get the right amount or got nothing at all when I should have?

Appeals can be made to a joint management and union resolution procedure up until August 31 this year.

The document says no appeals will be considered if they are submitted after this date and the outcome of the appeals process “is full and final”.

I’m not a HSE employee but worked in the front line during the pandemic, when will I get the payment?

It’s unclear.

The Department of Health has advised the HSE it will publish information for other employees covered by the Government decision and the process available to their employers to implement the measure shortly.

Who will the second circular cover?

This separate circular will cover staff in private sector nursing homes and hospices, those working on-site in long-term residential care facilities for people with disabilities, those in agency roles working in the HSE, healthcare support assistants contracted to the HSE, redeployed members of the Department of Defence, and paramedics employed by the Department of Local Government, Housing and Heritage.

