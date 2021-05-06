| 10.9°C Dublin

Explainer: From antigen testing to PCRs and Lamp - how reliable are Covid testing options?

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal-swab sample for a Covid-19 test at a government-run hospital in India. Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

HOW we find out if we are positive for Covid-19 is likely to change in the coming weeks and months.

The supermarket chain Lidl announced today it is to begin to sell antigen tests in its stores across the country, charging €24.99 for a pack of five kits. These rapid tests can be used at home.

