HOW we find out if we are positive for Covid-19 is likely to change in the coming weeks and months.

The supermarket chain Lidl announced today it is to begin to sell antigen tests in its stores across the country, charging €24.99 for a pack of five kits. These rapid tests can be used at home.

They are increasingly being employed in workplaces such as construction sites. The idea is to detect someone who has the virus and stop them infecting colleagues.

Health authorities here have been cool on the use of these tests. However, there are many who advocate that, as the country opens up, more use of the wider number of tests available will help us accelerate out of lockdown.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

This is the standard test for Covid-19 used in HSE-run testing centres in Ireland. It is regarded as the gold-standard test.

It involves taking a swab from up the person’s nose or the back of their throat. The swab is then sent to a laboratory where it is analysed.

These are currently the most widely used tests, but can only determine if a person is infected with Covid-19 at the time. It does not show whether they have had it and have since recovered.

It is then tested to see if the virus’s genetic material, called RNA, is present. The person gets a result back in around 12 to 24 hours.

Read More

Antigen testing

These are the kind of tests which Lidl will sell. Unlike PCR tests, which detect the virus’s genetic material, antigen testing looks for proteins that are specific to the virus.

They require a swab to be taken from the nose and are also only used to determine whether a person is currently infected. The process is usually quicker than PRC testing and can provide home results in as little as 15 minutes.

It works like a pregnancy test, dipping the swab into a vial and putting drops onto a testing strip.

The HSE says these tests are less reliable than PCR tests. They perform best where a person has a high viral load.

The World Health Organisation currently says these tests should have more than 80pc sensitivity and more than 97pc specificity.

The HSE uses these tests on hospital patients who have symptoms of Covid-19, including people attending an emergency department.

Hospitals also use them during an outbreak of the virus. If someone gets a positive result in the workplace or at home, they should self-isolate.

Lidl said today that it was recently awarded “Best Covid-19 Response by a Retailer” at the Irish Quality Food Awards.

By offering these tests, Lidl says it hopes to add an extra level of reassurance to customers as they follow public health advice.

This week, Professor Mark Ferguson, the country’s chief scientific adviser, suggested that rapid antigen tests for arrivals into Ireland could potentially lead to the doing away of mandatory hotel quarantine.

The person would use them every day, uploading the result daily to a central database. He said the false-positive rate is one in 1,000 and there are also false negatives.

Mixed views

An expert group set up by the Government reported in March and recommended widespread use of antigen tests. However, they ended up split on the issue.

The widespread use of the tests, including the potential for mass rollout in schools by September of this year, was not backed by all members of the group.

A note at the end of the report said it was a “majority report” supported by four members of the six-person group, but not by two senior doctors in the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive.

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (La mp ) testing

Similar to PCR tests, Lamp testing also works by detecting whether the virus’s RNA is present in a sample.

However, the technology is able to produce results much quicker – in as little as two to three hours.

While the tests also involve collecting nose and throat swabs, samples from mucus produced through coughing can also be used.

Lateral flow tests

These portable tests can process samples on-site without the need for laboratory equipment, with most generating results in under half an hour.

They are also able to detect coronavirus in people who do not show symptoms.

While the swabbing and processing needs to be conducted by trained personnel, work is under way to see if the test could be self-administered.

Antibody testing

These tests are used to tell if a person has previously been infected with coronavirus.

Using a blood sample, the tests determine whether antibodies – which are produced by the immune system to fight the virus – are present.

Pin-prick antibody tests which allow people to submit their own sample are not yet widely available.

Read More



