Explainer: Confused about Dublin's anti-Covid measures? Here are some of the answers

Covid-19 cast another cloud over sunny Dublin today with people in the capital waking up to new anti-virus measures.

The county is caught up in a spiral of infection, and many people have been confused as to whether the extra anti-Covid 19 measures amount to advice or instruction.

Travelling outside Dublin

People were yesterday encouraged to limit travel outside the county. Later, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said people could leave the county. Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday evening provided more clarity when asked what a person should do if they had booked a staycation. He urged them to cancel it.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ this morning that “if at all possible” and until case numbers in Dublin start to fall, the advice remained that people in Dublin should not travel outside the county.

So, while the measure stops short of instruction – that might happen if Dublin enters Level 3 – there is very strong pressure on people who have non-essential journeys planned out of Dublin to stay at home. Work and education would count as essential even under Level 3.

At the core of the measure is the need to curb the spread of the virus – the more people move about the higher the risk there is of contagion.

Travelling to Dublin city

People intending to come to the capital for discretionary visits should also stay away for now.

Weddings and other gatherings

There are couples who have booked their weddings in the city, and under Level 2 restrictions up to 50 people can attend. There was no restriction on weddings mentioned yesterday.

If Dublin moves up to Level 3 the number of people allowed at weddings could be reduced to 25, so it is something people need to be alert for.

This morning, Mr Donohue was asked about couples from the capital who are intending to get married outside the county – and he discouraged these from going ahead.

Several reports of infections being spread at weddings emerged over the summer. If any of the people attending the event come from a county with a high incidence of the disease this increases the chances of someone picking it up.

This is obviously a tough situation for a bride and groom, and each family would have to exercise their own judgement.

Household visits

From today, people in Dublin should not have more than six visitors to their home at any one time and the gathering must be limited to people from one other household. So a gathering that includes people from more than one household should not go ahead.

The more that people limit their contacts the less chance there is of people transmitting the virus to each other.

Travelling to Europe

The so-called green list of countries, where people can travel to and not be obliged to restrict their movements on return home, will be updated next week. This list will include countries such as Germany, Iceland, and Cyprus.

The green list is going to be abandoned sometime next month. Instead Ireland will opt into a new EU ‘traffic light’ system, where countries will be graded according to rates of Covid. It will mean more testing of airline passengers.

The new EU plan is expected to be ratified in Luxembourg on October 13, at the monthly meeting of the EU’s General Affairs Council. The plan will see countries designated at green, amber, and red according to the severity of risk.

Until then, countries where Covid-19 cases are less than 25 per 100,000 population will be on our green list. The countries to be included from Monday are due to be announced later this week.

Going to the pub or restaurant

If you are going to a pub or restaurant you should not meet up with people from more than one other household and the group should be kept to six. So-called ‘wet pubs’, those serving only alcohol, cannot open.