Explainer: Confused about Dublin's anti-Covid measures? Here are some of the answers

More restrictions could be imposed on Dublin this week, a minister said

More restrictions could be imposed on Dublin this week, a minister said (PA)

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Covid-19 cast another cloud over sunny Dublin today with people in the capital waking up to new anti-virus measures.

The county is caught up in a spiral of infection, and many people have been confused as to whether the extra anti-Covid 19 measures amount to advice or instruction.