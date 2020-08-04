| 18°C Dublin

Explainer: Classes not glasses take priority as pubs could be shut until next year

A decision was taken by the Cabinet not to move into &lsquo;Phase Four&rsquo; of its reopening plan from next Monday. (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA) Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

A number of announcements surrounding pub reopening and new restrictions on restaurants and gastropubs were made in the Phase 4 reopening Ireland announcement this evening.

Can I go to the pub next week?

If it serves “substantial” meals worth €9 or more – yes. If not, no.

Pubs that are already open will stay open. But another 3,500 pubs that haven’t reopened and don’t serve food won’t. A decision was taken by the Cabinet not to move into ‘Phase Four’ of its reopening plan from next Monday.

