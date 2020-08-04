A number of announcements surrounding pub reopening and new restrictions on restaurants and gastropubs were made in the Phase 4 reopening Ireland announcement this evening.

If it serves “substantial” meals worth €9 or more – yes. If not, no.

Pubs that are already open will stay open. But another 3,500 pubs that haven’t reopened and don’t serve food won’t. A decision was taken by the Cabinet not to move into ‘Phase Four’ of its reopening plan from next Monday.

Why was this decision made?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers followed the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice to exercise caution. They may have been influenced by fears that reopening pubs could jeopardise the planned reopening of schools and colleges.

The public health advice was issued following a worrying rise in community transmission of the virus.

Read More

Weren’t some senior Government sources signalling they wanted the pubs to reopen?

Yes, there were certainly mixed messages from Government sources.

There was talk that if it was allowed, there would be strict rules. This could include limits on the number of customers and earlier closing times.

So, if not next week, when can the pubs reopen?

The situation will be reviewed by August 31. But sources said the pubs may have to wait until after schools reopen in late September and the Taoiseach himself has said there is no guarantee it will happen this year.

Where are most of the 3,500 pubs that are still shut?

Most are outside Dublin, where there are not as many ‘gastropubs’.

Kerry TD and Kilgarvan publican Danny Healy-Rae has said that two-thirds of Dublin pubs serve food and it was probably the same in Cork city.

“Once Dublin is sorted, they don’t care about the rest of the country,” he claimed, when the decision to reopen pubs was postponed for the first time last month.

Expand Close "Once Dublin is sorted, they don’t care about the rest of the country,” claimed Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Once Dublin is sorted, they don’t care about the rest of the country,” claimed Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Damien Eagers

What’s next for the industry?

Vintners groups are warning that jobs will be lost and some pubs could close permanently.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) accused the Government of abandoning 3,500 smaller pubs across Ireland and warned their members face a “full blown crisis”.

They said the Government decision will be met with fury and despair across the sector and called for a meaningful support package for the pubs and their 25,000 staff.

They said the pubs will not benefit from the stimulus package announced in July despite having to keep their doors shut for 46pc of the year.

Have any pubs actually closed down permanently?

A spokesperson for LVA said 11 pubs have closed down in Dublin alone, with 2,450 jobs lost.

He said this represents more than one in every five of the 12,000 jobs in Dublin pubs before the crisis.

Since the Government closure in mid-March, he said the Queens in Dalkey, The Donaghmede Inn and The Cardiff Inn in Finglas are among the pubs that have shut down.

A spokesperson for VFI said he had heard of a couple of pubs outside Dublin that have shut down for good.

How much longer will we have to buy €9 worth of toasted sandwiches and be out of the place by 11pm?

The food rule is likely to stay in place until the reopening of other pubs is discussed again at the end of this month. A so-called ‘curfew’ also now means it’s drinking-up time at 11pm.