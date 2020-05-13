| 9.1°C Dublin

Explainer: Children no longer deemed 'super spreaders' of coronavirus, but is caution still advised?

Grandparents should wait for the green light from experts before hugging grandkids

A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches to schoolchildren in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has said that children are not significant contributors to the spread of Covid-19. Eilish O'Regan explains what that means for Ireland.

Has a new review carried out by Ireland's health watchdog Hiqa scotched the view that children are super spreaders of the coronavirus?

Hiqa did an evidence review of a limited number of existing studies and came to that conclusion.

How many studies did Hiqa examine?

There were just seven studies. It concluded that children play a role in passing on the infection but they are not transmitting the coronavirus at a higher rate than others in the population. There was a view that they were vectors and that they were an important part of the infection chain.

