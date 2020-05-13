The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has said that children are not significant contributors to the spread of Covid-19. Eilish O'Regan explains what that means for Ireland.

Hiqa did an evidence review of a limited number of existing studies and came to that conclusion.

There were just seven studies. It concluded that children play a role in passing on the infection but they are not transmitting the coronavirus at a higher rate than others in the population. There was a view that they were vectors and that they were an important part of the infection chain.

What did Hiqa find?

It found that children are not substantially contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in their household or in schools. One study suggests that while there is high transmission of Covid-19 among adults aged 25 years or older, transmission is lower in younger people, particularly in those under 14 years of age.

What was the evidence from the studies?

One Australian study examined potential spread from 18 confirmed cases involving nine students and nine staff in 15 different schools.

The research examined over 800 close contacts in the 15 different schools and it was found that no teacher or staff member contracted Covid-19 from any of the initial school cases. One child from a primary school and one child from a high school may have contracted Covid-19 from the initial cases at their schools.

What about passing the virus on to other people in their household?

It said that from the small number of studies identified, it appears that children are not, to date, substantially contributing to the household transmission of the virus. Paediatric cases account for a small percentage of patients.

In a large national epidemiological study from Iceland, where 6pc of the population underwent testing, children under 10 years of age had a lower incidence of the virus than adolescents or adults.

They are likely to be asymptomatic. The emerging evidence in the included studies has highlighted child-to-adult or family member transmission has the potential to occur, although at extremely low rates

Have there been many confirmed cases of the virus among children in Ireland?

There have been 381 cases recorded in children under 15 years of age, 121 of which involves under-fives.

What conclusions can be drawn from this when deciding whether to reopen schools?

It will feed into the decision making but because the evidence is confined to a few studies, the information is limited. People are still finding out more about this new virus.

It would not change the need for physical distancing in schools to protect children and teachers. Also, schools create a lot of people traffic and that is not good for keeping a lid on spread.

However, if a child is with their mother or father in a shop they may not be looked on with the same level of concern.

What about visiting their grandparents?

Caution is needed and there should be no gatherings until there is the official green light and guidance on when it is safe to do so.

Older people and those with weakened immune systems are very susceptible to the virus and it is not worth taking a chance. They should continue to contact their grandparents in other ways.