Explainer: As Britain moves to delay lockdown exit, how worried should we be about Delta variant here?

BRITAIN is expected to delay its ‘Freedom Day’ of June 21, when it was due to radically cast off remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Here, tougher quarantine measures look set to be imposed for people travelling from Britain.

Will the Delta variant put the brakes on how well we can enjoy the sun-kissed summer we were promised?

Faster-spreading

We now know a lot more about the Delta variant following a good report from Public Health England. The variant, which originated in India, It is around 64pc more spreadable than the UK variant, which is still dominant here. It is twice as likely to put patients in hospital. Cases are doubling in the UK every four and a half days.

Suit of armour

Covid-19 vaccines are our suit of armour against the virus. But the current vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant.

After just one dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, there is a 17pc absolute reduction in effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 disease with the Delta variant compared to the UK variant.

It means that people with just one dose of vaccine so far need to be careful, particularly meeting others indoors. Here, just 10pc of people in their 60s are still fully vaccinated, although 91pc have had a first dose, predominantly of AstraZeneca vaccine. They are waiting at least eight weeks for a second dose while younger age groups who are receiving Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are getting fully vaccinated earlier.

Rising threat

Cases of the Delta variant that we know about now stand at around 140 in the Republic. In order to detect the variant, specialised analysis has to be done and this is not carried out routinely. In Northern Ireland they had found 111 cases last week. It is inevitable that the Delta variant is going to take a greater hold – the key is now fast.

Tougher quarantine

The go-ahead is set to be given by the Cabinet this week to impose tougher home quarantine rules on unvaccinated people coming here from the UK. Currently, if they test negative on day five they are released from quarantine.

Now they have to quarantine for at least ten days when they are are tested. There has been low uptake of the five-day test among travellers from the UK and other non-designated countries. The need for more checks and surveillance was recently highlighted by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) watchdog. How can we be sure people are doing the full home quarantine?

Taking stock

When the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets next week they will have a reasonable amount of optimistic data at their disposal. It is not like last summer. Around 3.1 million vaccines have been administered .More than one in two people have had a first dose and a quarter are fully vaccinated.

While this leaves a good level of protection, it also means a lot of the population still have only partial or no coverage.

Just 7pc of daily cases of the virus are in people over 55 and over six in ten are under 35.

Hospitalisations are low, with 62 Covid-19 patients in wards over the weekend and 22 in intensive care.

July 5 lift-off

The UK is still far advanced in freedoms compared to here, allowing pubs and restaurants to open indoors as well as regulated foreign travel.

Here, decisions will have to be taken on the menu of restrictions due to be lifted from July 5. Will it be a case of allowing some to go ahead and postponing others?

A crunch decision will need to be taken on indoor opening of bars and restaurants. It is proposed to allow visitors from three other households inside your home. Fifty people may attend a wedding, according to a plan. Then there is a proposal to allow people travel within the EU under the EU Digital Certificate terms from July 19.

Every day counts when it comes to vaccination and more people should be fully vaccinated at that point. The big question is whether coverage will be sufficient to persuade Nphet to take a chance. The HSE is expecting higher deliveries of vaccines in the second half of June and hopefully these will materialise.

Could it be that there will be more nuanced guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated? Will they be allowed more privileges when it comes to the indoors?

We have almost reached the shore as far as the pandemic is concerned. Next month's progress is still something of an unknown. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hope he won't have announce another delay to the nation and echo Boris Johnson's call to give "one last heave to freedom”.