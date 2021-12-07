Travel restrictions have been put in place across the country as the public has been warned not to make any unnecessary journeys today as Storm Barra ravages.

Bus Eireann's services in Cork and Kerry have been completely suspended while services in Clare will be suspended after 1pm.

All Irish rail services will continue to be in operation today, however, there will be some speed restrictions in place so delays of up to half an hour may be seen.

Luas red line and green line services are continuing to operate as normal.

“All services are operating on all routes,” Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said on RTÉ Radio Ones Morning Ireland. “We do have between Cork and Tralee and Mallow some speed restrictions, so this means delays on those routes of up to 30 mins.

“But operating crews are out and about monitoring the lines right now.”

Asked why services remain in red alert areas, he said: “We do have situations where there are people who do need to travel for essential services so we are providing that.”

Alan Parker, chief customer officer for Bus Éireann, said they are continuing to monitor the situation but currently services are only suspended in Cork and Kerry.

“In Cork and Kerry we have suspended all our scheduled services for the full day given the weather warning,” he said.

“In Clare, we will be running services up to 1pm and suspending services for the rest of the day when the red weather warning comes into effect.

“Across the rest of the country, we are monitoring our service and we will be monitoring to see if we need to make any more changes to services.

“All our school services in counties that are red or orange have been suspended for the day.”

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said the simple message today is to “stay at home unless necessary.”

“This is a potentially dangerous weather event and we have seen people lose their lives in similar events,” he said.

“Essential travel only, to avoid going outdoors unless there are essential reasons.

"If you are out and about, reduce your speed, drive with caution, and do not attempt to remove fallen trees from the road.

“It is not something that should take place during the height of the storm emergency services will deal with it when it is safe for them to go out.”

