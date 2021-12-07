Travel restrictions have been put in place across the country as the public has been warned not to make any unnecessary journeys today as Storm Barra ravages.
Bus Eireann's services in Cork and Kerry have been completely suspended while services in Clare will be suspended after 1pm.
All Irish rail services will continue to be in operation today, however, there will be some speed restrictions in place so delays of up to half an hour may be seen.
Luas red line and green line services are continuing to operate as normal.
“All services are operating on all routes,” Barry Kenny of Irish Rail said on RTÉ Radio Ones Morning Ireland. “We do have between Cork and Tralee and Mallow some speed restrictions, so this means delays on those routes of up to 30 mins.
07/12/21 - High waves in Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
07/12/21 - Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
07/12/21 - Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
07/12/21 - Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.
WALLASEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: A woman tries to avoid sea spray, whipped up by the wind and waves on New Brighton promenade, as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra on December 06, 2021 in Wallasey, England. The Met Office issued wind warnings for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and snow warnings for Scotland, ahead of tomorrow's arrival of Storm Barra, the second named storm of the season. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Car Parks are closed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra.
Photo by Steve Humphreys
6th December 2021.
Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country.
Pic:Mark Condren
7.12.2021
A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country.
Pic:Mark Condren
7.12.2021
Workers clearing tress outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country.
Pic:Mark Condren
7.12.2021