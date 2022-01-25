Energy Minister Eamon Ryan is bringing a memo to Cabinet outlining the legislative path for a scheme which will give everyone a €100 discount from their energy costs.

The discount is being enacted through the Electricity Costs Domestic Electricity Accounts Emergency Measures Bill and aims to ease the financial burden caused by the international energy crisis for homeowners and renters.

Read More

When will the discount be available?

Minister Ryan has asked the Oireachtas Energy Committee to bypass pre-legislative scrutiny to allow the laws underpinning the scheme pass through to Dáil as soon as possible. The committee is to be given a technical briefing on the energy credit.

The Bill is due to go before the Dáil and Seanad in early February and it is expected to be passed within a week. It is hoped once the legislation is passed, bill payers will receive the deduction by the middle of March.

The credit will be paid directly to energy suppliers and customers will not have to apply for it.

Mr Ryan’s department is still working on a mechanism to give the tax credit to people who have pre-paid electricity meters and an announcement on how this will work is expected shortly.

What if disputes arise between landlords and tenants?

The Government will urge landlords to pass on the saving to their tenants if they are paying the electricity bills on behalf of renters and including the cost in their monthly rent.

This issue has been examined by officials and it was established that there are hundreds rather than thousands of tenants for whom this problem could potentially arise.

The Residential Tenancies Board will be asked to settle any disputes between landlords and tenants to ensure renters do not lose out from the benefit of the new scheme.

Extra €13.50 VAT cost included in the scheme

It has been announced that the cost of value added tax (VAT) will be included in the energy credit scheme, meaning bill payers will save €113.50 when the scheme is introduced later this year.

It was initially envisaged the credit off electricity bills would amount to €100 for every bill payer, but this did not include VAT. In a memo going to Cabinet today, ministers are told VAT will now be included in the scheme, bringing an extra saving of €13.50, and a total saving to €113.50.

It comes as record increases in electricity and gas costs, along with the sky-rocketing rate of inflation, are causing huge financial difficulties for people. Electricity prices rose by 22pc on average last year, with gas up 28pc, and home-heating oil up 52pc, according to the latest Central Statistics Office consumer price index.