Explained: Dublin could see 5,000 new Covid-19 cases per day by the end of next month if warnings not heeded

The capital is urged to act now or face a slide towards even tougher restrictions in the weeks ahead

The figures for the rising levels of virus in Dublin since mid-August in particular tell their own striking story. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Many post-lockdown freedoms could soon be over in more ways than one for Dubliners if the capital sinks further into the country’s Covid-19 danger zone.

The warnings about Dublin being in a critical phase have been issued for weeks now but seem to be ignored by too many.

It has led to infectious-disease consultant Dr Sam McConkey caution that if the recent rate of infection continues it would lead to 5,000 new cases of the virus every day in the city and county by the end of next month.

