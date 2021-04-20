Experts to discuss adding India to hotel quarantine list after variant detection

THE Government's expert advisory group on travel will meet later this week to discuss whether to add India to the hotel quarantine list.

The group of public health officials which advises Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about which countries to place on the hotel quarantine list will meet on Thursday to consider the latest global epidemiological data.

India is likely to be central to its deliberations after Britain and Northern Ireland added the country to its travel red list in the last 24 hours.

The decision means anyone who has been to India in the past 10 days before their arrival in the UK must complete hotel quarantine.

This decision allows the emergence of the B1617 variant, which was first identified in India, in Ireland where three cases have been identified in recent days.

At least two of those are associated with travel, while the source of the other is being investigated.

