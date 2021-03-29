| 13°C Dublin

Experts question legality of ESB smart meters that could let State ‘spy on us’

Around 250,000 homes have had their electricity meters replaced with smart meters and 2.4 million homes will have them by 2024 Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has asked the ESB to address concerns over the gathering of information by electricity smart meters.

Legal experts have complained there is no legal basis for the collection, storage or use of the data.

They say it could be used by gardaí or revenue and welfare inspectors to monitor people’s movements and activities.

Privacy