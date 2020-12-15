| 7.2°C Dublin

Expert pleads for patience as bulk of jabs may be delayed until next summer

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine to the general population is unlikely to happen until well into the middle of next year, a leading scientist has said.

Prof Kingston Mills, of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College, said: “People will have to be patient.”

Question marks still hang over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines that will be available here next year with the potential for significant stretches when no jabs are available.

