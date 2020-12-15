Expert pleads for patience as bulk of jabs may be delayed until next summer

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine to the general population is unlikely to happen until well into the middle of next year, a leading scientist has said.

Prof Kingston Mills, of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College, said: “People will have to be patient.”

Question marks still hang over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines that will be available here next year with the potential for significant stretches when no jabs are available.

Ireland has advance purchase agreements with various companies making vaccines, including one for 2.3m doses of the Pfizer BioNTech jab which is expected to be given approval at the end of this month.

However, the first consignment is expected to be only a portion of that order and the rest will be delivered throughout 2021.

Our order for the Moderna vaccine, expected to be approved early in January, is for just 880,000 doses.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be given in two doses so whatever volume arrives will only be enough for half that number of people.

The highest hopes rest on the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine with an advance order for 3.3m doses

But it is now unclear when this will be given the green light.

The European Medicines Agency may opt to license its original dosing regimen of two full doses, which is just 62pc effective.

The producers’ discovery that it could be 90pc effective if a person is given a half dose and then a full dose was tested on only 3,000 volunteers,

The European Medicines Agency may want to wait until further trials are done on the second version before approving it.

The World Health Organisation has set a threshold of 50pc efficacy for approving a vaccine.

There are also agreements with Johnson and Johnson for 2.2m doses of its vaccine and also CureVAc but the doses coming from that potential vaccine are still to be clarified,

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday it was likely there would be limited volumes of vaccine in January and February and they may not be available in significant quantities until May or June.

Asked about the potential supply, Prof Mills said the United States, which has begun its vaccination campaign, is not expected to get its next batches of the Pfizer vaccine until June or July.

He said the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine appears to be as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“From the data presented in The Lancet the confidence level is quite poor in how certain you can be the percentage efficacy is 90pc and not 80pc or 60pc .There is no huge certainty,” he said.

“They also looked at the ability of the vaccine to prevent infection unlike Pfizer or Moderna.”

When they looked at the lower half dose it was around 50pc to 60pc but there was no way with any confidence it is possible to say it prevents infection, he added.

“People need to be realistic when talking about herd immunity. They need to read the data.

“It could be the vaccine will reduce the level of virus in most people and slow transmission.

"The vaccine will prevent Covid-19 disease in most people but it may not prevent infection.”

It was natural that Moderna as a US company was going to give the largest amount to the United States, said Prof Kingston. “The rollout to the general population is going to be slower after high risk groups. People need to be patient.”