Expert pleads for patience as bulk of Covid-19 vaccines may be delayed until next summer

FILE PHOTO: A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a man at a vaccination centre, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain December 8, 2020. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Eilish O'Regan

The rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine to the general population is unlikely to happen until well into the middle of next year, a leading scientist has said.

Prof Kingston Mills, of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College, said: “People will have to be patient.”

Question marks still hang over the supply of Covid-19 vaccines that will be available here next year with the potential for significant stretches when no jabs are available.

