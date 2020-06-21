Expert committee asked by Government to look at further increasing limits on church attendances

The number of people allowed attend church increases to 50 on Monday, June 29, and it is planned to further increase this to 100 people from July 20. Stock picture

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar will ask the coronavirus expert committee to examine the prospect of increasing the number of people permitted to attend religious services.

The number of people allowed attend church increases to 50 on Monday, June 29, and it is planned to further increase this to 100 people from July 20.

But a spokesman for Mr Varadkar said the Government has now decided to ask the committee, known as NPHET, to consider increasing this number.

“The virus is known to spread when people are at close quarters in an enclosed space for a prolonged period of time,” the spokesman said.

“However, large churches can accommodate more than 50 or 100 people – even with strict social distancing, and services last less than 90 minutes,” the spokesman added.

There have been several calls in recent times for an increase in permitted church attendance numbers.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that shops, some of which are smaller than many churches, often have more people inside them than large churches.

Online Editors