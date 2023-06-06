Expert casts doubt on authenticity of ‘Hitler’s pencil’ due to be auctioned in Belfast

The silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler

The authenticity of a controversial item of Nazi memorabilia set to go under the hammer at a Belfast auction house tomorrow has been questioned.

Bart Droog, a Dutch investigative journalist, said there is no proof the item said to be Adolf Hitler’s pencil is the real deal.

The expert claims the pencil is counterfeit and alleges its inclusion in the sale is merely a “publicity stunt” aimed at attracting attention.

Bloomfield Auctions has listed the item, claiming that it was “owned and used” by the dictator.

The silver-plated pencil is engraved with his initials and was said to have been a gift from his partner Eva Braun.

It features an inscription marking the birthday of the Nazi leader in 1941. It concludes with “sincerely, Eva” in German. Its estimated price is £50,000-£80,000.

Discussing its authenticity in the Jewish Chronicle, Droog stated a lack of evidence is an indication an item is most likely counterfeit, adding it was not recorded as part of Hitler’s inventory seized from his housekeeper.

He said: “In my opinion, there must be rock solid evidence for the authenticity of any alleged Hitler object.

“No photos of Hitler with this pencil exist. It was also not in the possession of his housekeeper Anni Winter, who was arrested in 1949 when she tried to sell Hitler objects, which she stole.”

He said Winter left the building where she had lived since 1929 carrying a suitcase containing a collection of items attributed to Hitler.

These were confiscated from her in 1950 when she tried to sell them.

Photographs and an inventory of the objects were made public, leading to a lengthy trial.

Eventually, some of the artefacts were returned to Winter.

The pencil was not among the items handed back.

Bloomfield Auctions was subject to a backlash four years ago following an attempt to sell Hitler-related items, including napkins and a tablecloth with swastikas.

It is thought these items were made for the Nazi leader’s 50th birthday.

Following the outcry, managing director Karl Bennett said it would refrain from selling similar items in future.

However, last week it said it had decided to resume selling such items.

“Since 2019, and indeed Covid, the auction house has had the opportunity to look across the globe at other auction houses and what they sell,” it said.

“It decided to reintroduce such items as it is an auction house that sells militaria across not just WW2, but across all wars and campaigns.”

An autographed portrait of Hitler is also set to go on sale tomorrow.

Last week the chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, wrote to Mr Bennett asking him to withdraw the items.

“They create a macabre trade in items belonging to mass murderers, the motives of those buying them are unknown and may glorify the actions of the Nazis, and lastly their trade is an insult to the millions who perished, the few survivors left, and to Jews everywhere,” he said.

And Holocaust Awareness Ireland founder Oliver Sears said making money out of such material was “immoral and unethical”.

However, Mr Bennett said: “They preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects, no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial in recorded history.”