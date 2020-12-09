Experienced swimmer who was rescued by the RNLI wants to raise support for their Christmas fundraising drive

Frank Crowe has never forgotten that day and said the voluntary crew saved his life and he is urging others to support the charity’s Christmas appeal.

A seasoned Dublin sea swimmer who was rescued by the RNLI when he got into trouble is appealing to the public to support the charity’s Christmas fundraising drive.

Frank Crowe set off for his usual 40-minute swim at the Forty-Foot bathing area in Sandycove, south Dublin in October, 2018.

Even though the water looked ‘deceptively calm’ that morning, once he swam further into the sea the water became very choppy and he soon realised he was unable to get back to shore.

“Every time he tried to reach land, the force of the waves would pull him back out to sea. The waves were quite high and Frank knew he was in trouble. Thankfully someone on shore spotted him and raised the alarm,” according to a spokesman for the RNLI.

“He stayed calm and tried to go with the waves instead of fighting them and was able to float. The Dun Laoghaire lifeboat came on scene and the volunteer crew pulled him to safety,” he said.

But two years on, Frank has never forgotten that day and said the voluntary crew saved his life and he is urging others to support the charity’s Christmas appeal.

“I don’t think I would have made it back to shore without the lifeboat crew that day. All sorts of things were going through my mind while I was out there, I thought I would never again get to enjoy my post swim coffee,” he recalled.

“Thankfully there was a person watching out for me on shore and the RNLI were sent to rescue me. I did everything I could to stay safe and wait for help but I know there are many other occasions where the lifeboat is responding to an incident where seconds count. I am delighted to support their appeal and share my gratitude to the lifeboat crew who rescued me that day,” he said.

The charity, which runs 46 lifeboat stations across Ireland, is manned completely by volunteers who are on call 24/7.

But it is facing a very difficult year, not only to the lack of fundraising opportunities as a result of the pandemic, but also the additional costs of operating in a Covid-19 environment.

“This year the charity has spent funds on PPE, including face masks, gloves and thousands of litres of hand sanitiser. This is money the charity hadn’t budgeted for but needed to be spent to keep its lifesavers and the public protected during the coronavirus crisis. As a charity, the RNLI relies on the support of the public to continue saving lives – and that support is needed now more than ever,” the spokesman said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so online by logging on to RNLI.org/Xmas.

