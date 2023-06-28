Expensive motorbike robbed in broad daylight in Dublin

Two brazen thieves robbed an expensive motorbike in Dublin’s leafy business district as a bystander filmed the whole incident. The hooded individuals covered their faces as they tried to smash off the wheel lock system on the vehicle in broad daylight after it was parked outside FlyeFit in Dublin’s IFSC. The man behind the camera tried to scare off the thieves but after being threatened he stood back. After a minute of trying to crack the lock the men managed to succeed and were quickly able to speed off on the stolen property.