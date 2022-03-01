Expelling Russian diplomats a radical move – but Ireland has done it before

DEMANDS for the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador, Yury Filatov, have grown to a clamour, but the Government is resisting, for now at least.

But this country has dramatically expelled Russian diplomats twice in the past, including at the height of the Cold War.

Despite cross-party calls for Mr Filatov to be sent packing – including, in a significant move, from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald – Ireland will not act alone.

Following consultations with his EU counterparts, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “We have decided as a bloc not to expel Russian ambassadors.”

Although he added: “This and other diplomatic measures remain on the table.”

Ms McDonald said on Friday: “The situation has now reached a point where this must include the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador to Ireland.”

Her call stood out, particularly after the Taoiseach at Christmas complained that Sinn Féin would “never condemn Russia”, long before the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis.

It focusses attention on a long-standing Republican relationship with Russia, mostly carried out at arm’s length.

When the Old IRA arrived in Moscow in 1925 seeking weapons to “finish the fight”, the first question they were asked was: “How many bishops have you hanged?”

Gerald Boland, one of the delegation, told historian Tim Pat Coogan that when he answered “None”, the reply was: “Ah, you people are not serious.”

But stories are legion of low-level enabling thereafter, always using third parties. After World War II, some Warsaw Pact countries came into the picture. The Provos’ preferred explosive, Semtex, was Czech-made, even if much of it was routed through Libya.

Several sources say the KGB in 1972 directly organised Operation Splash in which a Russian vessel dropped waterproof parcels onto a sandbank.

The cache, later hauled up by the IRA, included 70 AK47s, 20 Walther PPK pistols, two machine guns and accompanying ammunition.

The first Soviet Ambassador to Ireland took up his position in mid-1974. The embassy naturally included many KGB agents and officials were closely watched by both gardaí and military intelligence.

It was, of course, not illegal to talk to known Republicans, but the expanding size of the mission began to concern the government and security

officials.

In 1983, the government under Garret FitzGerald expelled three Russian diplomats – widely thought by the public at the time to be because of IRA contacts, since no official reason was given.

However, in his memoirs, Mr FitzGerald revealed that it stemmed from the US providing evidence that one of its agents, pretending to be a traitor, had been recruited by Soviet intelligence – with secrets being passed through drops at the Stillorgan shopping centre, an unglamorous location somehow never mentioned in any book by John Le Carré.

In September that year it was left to Jim O’Keeffe, junior minister for foreign affairs, to summon the chargé d’affaires of the embassy to Iveagh House. His senior minister, Peter Barry, was out of the country.

Acting on Mr FitzGerald’s instructions, he informed the chargé that three people were being expelled for conduct incompatible with their status – conventional code for espionage. The three included first secretary Guennadi Saline, second secretary Viktor Lipassov and the latter’s wife, Irina.

“Our intelligence services reported to me that several at the Soviet Embassy had been engaged in improper activities, (including) the use of our territory for the secret transfer of information concerning the military affairs of the United States,” the ex-Taoiseach wrote in Just Garret.

Stories about the trio said they had sought Nato submarine secrets from a US marine they thought they had recruited in Helsinki, but who was later run as an informant by the CIA.

They were also alleged to have recruited agents and bugged other embassies in Dublin, although Russian Ambassador Alexei Nesterenko confessed himself baffled at the move, suggesting it stemmed from US pressure on Ireland.

There was a grain of truth to this – the US wanted the Soviet airline Aeroflot, now banned from Irish airspace, booted out of its base at

Shannon.

President Ronald Reagan made that demand to the Taoiseach after the Soviets shot down a Korean Airlines jet after it had strayed into Russian airspace over Sakhalin island. All 269 people on board were killed.

Mr FitzGerald wrote that the diplomatic expulsions “had the effect of calming American irritation at our refusal to respond to their demand in relation to Aeroflot”.

An unnamed Russian diplomat was also expelled from Dublin in 2011, in the dying days of Brian Cowen’s time as Taoiseach, in relation to the so-called Anna Chapman affair. She was part of a Russian sleeper cell in New Jersey who used cloned Irish passports.

Today expelling an ambassador is still a radical move. To do so would sever nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Russia.