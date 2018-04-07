Expelled Russian diplomat leaves Ireland as investigation into nerve agent attack continues
The Russian diplomat expelled from Ireland as part of the Salisbury investigation has left the country.
A high level group recommended to the Irish government that the named individual leave the country by last night.
The British investigation into the attempted assassination of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remains live.
A family relative has been denied entry in to the UK to visit them.
Their cousin Viktoria, who had applied for a short-term entry visa, says the pair became sick as they perhaps “ate something wrong”.
In the meantime, an Irish diplomat is making their way back to Dublin following a tit for tat expulsion by the Kremlin.
The Irish government has criticized the Russian move as “unjustified”.
Online Editors