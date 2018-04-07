News Irish News

Saturday 7 April 2018

Expelled Russian diplomat leaves Ireland as investigation into nerve agent attack continues

Police at the scene of the Salisbury attack (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Shona Murray

The Russian diplomat expelled from Ireland as part of the Salisbury investigation has left the country.

A high level group recommended to the Irish government that the named individual leave the country by last night.

The British investigation into the attempted assassination of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remains live.

A family relative has been denied entry in to the UK to visit them.

Their cousin Viktoria, who had applied for a short-term entry visa, says the pair became sick as they perhaps “ate something wrong”.

In the meantime, an Irish diplomat is making their way back to Dublin following a tit for tat expulsion by the Kremlin.

The Irish government has criticized the Russian move as “unjustified”.

