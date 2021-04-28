Intercounty travel could be permitted from as early as May 10 under plans being discussed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has given the green light for a major easing of restrictions over the coming weeks.

This includes allowing people travel throughout the country from the second week of May.

Nphet has said there should be no major easing of restrictions until May 10 at the earliest as coronavirus case number are still being reviewed.

However, Nphet recommended that on this date county-to-county travel may be permitted.

They said non-essential retailers could to be permitted to resume click-and-collect services and outdoor retailers such as garden centres should also be allowed reopen in early May. All construction work would also resume on this date.

Later in May, hair salons and barbers will be allowed open their doors again and all non-essential retail will also reopen.

Up to 50 people would be permitted to attend religious services including weddings and masses under Nphet’s advice. However, there will be strict limits on the number of people who can attend the events outside of a church. Six people will be able to attend a wedding party indoors and 15 outdoors.

The number of people who can generally meet outdoors is also expected to increase from two households to three.

Hospitality including pubs and restaurants will be permitted to serve outdoors from early June under plans being brought to the Cabinet on Covid-19 by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Pubs that don’t serve food will also be allowed open. Hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses are also expected to be allowed to operate again at this point.

The number of people who can attend a wedding party indoors would increase to 25 in June under Nphet’s recommendations.

The impact of easing of restrictions in May will be closely monitored before any final decision is taken about June.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 will debate the Nphet recommendations along with other advice from senior civil servants before bringing a memo to Cabinet tomorrow afternoon.

The Government is also expected to announce a new vaccine bonus which will allow people who have received their first vaccine jab to meet another person who has also received their first shot – depending on the vaccine they receive.

Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can meet indoors two weeks after their first and only shot. People who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine can meet four weeks after their first shot.

People who get Pfizer can meet one week after their second and those who get Moderna can meet two weeks after their second shot.