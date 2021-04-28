Nphet has said there should be no major easing of restrictions until May 10 at the earliest (stock image)

Intercounty travel is to be permitted from May 10 under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) gave the green light for a major easing of restrictions over the coming weeks.

This includes allowing people travel throughout the country from the second week of May.

Nphet has said there should be no major easing of restrictions until May 10 at the earliest as coronavirus case number are still being reviewed.

However, Nphet recommended that on this date county to county travel may be permitted. The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has agreed to proceed with this recommendation.

They also agreed non-essential retail services could to be permitted to resume click and collect services and outdoor retailers such as garden centres should also be allowed reopen in early May. All construction work would also resume on this date.

Hairdressers and barbers will be allowed open their doors again on May 10 too. All non-essential retail will reopen later in the month.

Also, gyms are expected to reopen on June 7.

Up to 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services including weddings and masses under Nphet’s advice. However, there will be strict limits on the number of people who can attend the events outside of a church. Six people will be able to attend a wedding party indoors and 15 outdoors.

Three different household will be permitted to meet outdoors, including in private gardens from May 10.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs can reopening from June 2 and residents can be served food and drink.

Restaurants and all pubs, even those that don’t serve food, can serve customers outdoors from June 7.

The number of people who can attend a wedding party indoors would increase to 25 in June under Nphet’s recommendation.

The impact of easing of restrictions in May will be closely monitored before any final decision is taken about June.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 debated the Nphet recommendations along with other advice from senior civil servants and will today bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow afternoon.

The Government is also expected to announce a new vaccine bonus which will allow people who have received their first vaccine jab to meet another person who had also received their first shot – depending on the vaccine they receive.

Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can meet indoors two weeks after their first and only shot. People who receive the AstraZeneca can meet four weeks after their first shot.

People who get Pfizer can meet one week after their second and those who get Moderna can meet two weeks after their second shot.

Vaccinated grandparents will also be able to meet their grandchildren from May 10 as part of the new vaccine bonus plan

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated the 15-person limit for outdoor dining and the €9 substantial meal rule will be scrapped when hospitality reopens.

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party the distinction between pubs that serve food and so-called wet pubs that don’t, will be scrapped and they will be treated “equally”.

He said that the Government was “trying to get away” from the idea of a 15-person limit on outdoor dining and that it should be linked to the space available in a venue at the meeting.