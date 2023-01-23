Exit interviews introduced by Garda Commissioner after 109 gardaí resign in 12 months

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed that 450 gardaí left the force in 2022.

Out of over 14,000 gardaí, Mr Harris said 340 members retired, while 109 resignations were processed over the 12-month period. The number who left through resignation was roughly 0.8pc of the total workforce.

He said, “any resignation is of concern” to the organisation and exit interviews will be introduced shortly to find out “why gardaí are resigning”.

Mr Harris held a meeting with all four garda representative associations this evening, to discuss the issue of assaults on gardaí and recruitment.

Commissioner Harris has condemned these assaults and said the organisation would be seeking to procure enhanced and additional safety equipment for its members and provide them with further training.

He also reaffirmed his support for the introduction of body cams.

“Regrettably, already this year we have seen a number of serious assaults on gardaí,” Commissioner Harris said.

"While all gardaí accept policing has its risks, there can never be any excuse for these disgraceful attacks. It is not acceptable that a small minority in society – and it is only a small minority – feel that gardaí can be attacked just because they are carrying out their duties.”

"The vast majority of the public have great respect for the work that gardaí do to keep them safe, their professionalism and dedication, and their empathy, particularly when engaging with the most vulnerable in our society,” he added.

"I will continue to ensure we provide gardaí with the equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

On the issue of recruitment, Commissioner Harris said the organisation had experienced a drop in numbers “as a result of Covid-19 restrictions on training”.

However, he argued that staff numbers have increased by 1,200 in recent years, which has enabled more than 800 Gardaí to be released from administrative roles to operational duties in areas such as “tackling street level drug dealing, and preventing and detecting sexual crime and domestic abuse”.

Commissioner Harris stated that in 2023 An Garda Síochána plans to have classes of approximately 200 recruits in the Garda College every 11 to 12 weeks.

He also confirmed that annual recruitment competitions for gardaí will go live in the first three months of 2023.

"I am looking forward to welcoming more garda recruits to the organisation throughout 2023 starting next month and I am confident that we will soon get back to a situation where garda numbers are growing,” he said.

"I have said this before, but I not only want to get to the current target of 15,000 gardaí, but given population growth, demographic change and the rapidly changing nature of crime, I believe there is a strong case for there to be more than 15,000 gardaí.”