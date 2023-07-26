Exercises such as wall sits and planks are best for lowering blood pressure, new study finds

Latest report shows first-time buyers are a large and growing segment of the market. Photo: Rui Vieira

The study showed that wall sits were an effective way to lower blood pressure. Photo: Getty

Exercises that engage muscles without moving – such as wall sits and planks – are best for lowering blood pressure, according to an analysis of clinical trials.

Such exercises are known as static isometric exercises.

But “cardio” or aerobic exercise – dynamic resistance training, such as squats, press-ups, and weights – as well as high-intensity interval training or episodic short bouts of high intensity exercise, interspersed with short periods of recovery at a lower intensity, are all effective, the findings indicate.

The findings are based on a data analysis of available evidence from clinical trials.

More than half of adults in Ireland over 45 years of age have high blood pressure. About four in every five men and two in every three women with high blood pressure are not being treated.

The study from the School of Psychology and Life Sciences at Canterbury Christ Church University, in Kent, and the Department of Health Sciences at the University of Leicester is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The researchers suggest it may be time to review the current exercise guidelines.

Previously published research shows that exercise in general is associated with significant reductions in blood pressure, with aerobic exercise, such as walking, running, and cycling, the type primarily recommended for managing blood pressure.

But this recommendation is largely based on older data.

The new exercise interventions were classified as aerobic – dynamic resistance training; a combination of these; high intensity interval training and isometric exercises.

In all, 270 randomised controlled trials published between 1990 and February this year were included in the final analysis, with a pooled data sample size of 15,827 participants. The pooled data analysis showed significant reductions in resting systolic and diastolic blood pressure after all the various categories of exercise, but with the largest falls in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure after isometric exercise training.

The rank order of effectiveness values for reducing systolic blood pressure were isometric exercise training at 98pc, combined training at 76pc, dynamic resistance training at 46pc, aerobic exercise training at 40.5pc with high intensity interval training at 39pc.

Secondary analyses revealed wall squats and running as the most effective individual exercises for reducing systolic blood pressure at 90.5pc and diastolic blood pressure at 91pc.

Isometric exercise, overall, was the most effective for reducing both blood pressure elements.

The researchers acknowledge that variations in the types of participants included across the clinical trials and differences in statistical and methodological processes and exercise interventions may have influenced the findings, and therefore should be interpreted in light of these limitations.

On This Day In History - July 26th