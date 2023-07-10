‘Exemplary service’ – Pat Kenny on Noel Kelly being his agent as he hits out at ‘schadenfreude’ from politicians in RTÉ saga

Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny says “hard work, diligence, honesty” are words he would associate with Ryan Tubridy.

Pat Kenny has praised talent agent Noel Kelly while hitting out at politicians who he claimed are deriving some sort of pleasure over RTÉ’s current crisis.

Speaking this morning on his daily radio programme on Newstalk, Mr Kenny addressed the controversy for the first time following his break from the airwaves while on annual leave.

The former Late Late Show host said he has only ever received an “exemplary” service from Mr Kelly and his management team.

Mr Kelly represents a number of RTÉ stars including Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy.

"I missed all this, well I didn't really - I was following it online," he said.

"But I was away on holiday, and I apologised earlier, and I'll do it again to all my journalistic colleagues - I didn't take their calls.

"I thought when they heard the foreign ringtone, they'd leave me alone, but they didn't. Talk to one, talk to everybody so I talked to nobody.

"Noel Kelly is my agent, [he] wasn't at the time I was in RTÉ but only in Newstalk and got exemplary service from Noel.

"No complaints, him and his team were fantastic I have to say that.”

Mr Kenny said he found one particular German word very fitting to describe the fallout between the national broadcaster and the Government, that word being schadenfreude.

Schadenfreude is a combination of the German nouns schaden, meaning "damage" or "harm," and freude, meaning "joy”.

"There's an element of this, and I was watching this from afar, so I wasn't caught up in the Liveline calls and the calls to Lunchtime Live here of what people were saying,” he said.

"So, I was watching it from afar and there was a word that kept cropping up in my mind and that word was schadenfreude.

"It's a German word but what it actually means is the experience of pleasure, joy or self-satisfaction that comes from learning of or witnessing the troubles, failures or humiliation of another.

"And I thought there was schadenfreude in spades going on.

"Mostly from the political side, people who have lost probably €1.5 billion building a children's hospital giving out about the price of flip flops.

"It's hard to take. The journalistic staff in RTE have done a great job."

Mr Kenny also backed Ryan Tubridy, who he has known professionally for many years.

"Also, Ryan Tubridy started his career as a cub reporter on my radio show and hard work, diligence, honesty - all of those things were his hallmark and I just want to lay that on the line as well,” he said.

"I can go back in time, I was on the board of RTÉ, I wasn't put there by the staff, I was put there by the minister of the day.

“And I know the way it used to work and basically the DG and the chair kind of sort out the agenda for the board, documents are circulated, and the board makes very few kind of day-to-day decisions.”

Speaking in relation to Toy Show the Musical, Mr Kenny said he did not see the musical, but he was invited and offered complimentary tickets, which he did not take up. The box office flop lost the national broadcaster €2.2m.

"But some people in this building who did go were kind of surprised it was a depressing kind of story,” he said.

"It wasn't Christmas time and they had expected maybe to see Ryan Tubridy like the wizard of Oz on video perhaps, but it appears Ryan was not consulted one way or the other, this came like a bolt from the blue when it emerged it was halfway through its development.”