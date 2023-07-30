Excitement building at Croke Park as fans and some very well known faces get ready for an epic GAA senior football final

Michael Darragh MacAuley at the All Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen at the All Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Marty Morrissey poses for a picture with comedian Dara O Briain and Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty ahead of the All-Ireland Final.

Excitement is at a fever pitch around Croke Park ahead of throw-in for the All-Ireland Football Final.

Famous faces were spotted making their way to Croke Park with old rivals Dublin and Kerry set to meet again with Sam Maguire up for grabs.

RTÉ Sport commentator Marty Morrissey tweeted a picture of himself alongside comedian Dara O Briain and new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty.

“This is going to be some All-Ireland Football Final! Great to meet my two pals @daraobriain @PatricKielty #AllIrelandDay,” he said in the post.

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen, ex Dublin great Michael Darragh MacAuley and Tanaiste Micheal Martin are also in attendance.

Other well-known figures making the journey to Croke Park today include Republic of Ireland and Everton footballer Seamus Coleman, and Ireland manager and Dublin native Stephen Kenny.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae was also spotted showing his support for his native Kingdom outside Croke Park ahead of throw-in.

“It always has been the best occasion in the football world,” Deputy Healy-Rae said of the historic rivalry.

He said Kerry will have no fear of Dublin with David and Clifford and co. leading the green and gold out at Croker.

“We’re seeking revenge for times that we lost in the past. We won’t talk about the different times but we won two in the past. History has been good to us. ’55 and ’75, we won those with young teams and we’ve a young team here again today.”

Danny Healy Rae roars on Kerry before Dublin versus Kerry GAA All-Ireland final

Former Ireland international second row and 1993 British and Irish Lion Mick Galwey was also spotted heading to the game.

Kerry native Galwey won the 1986 All-Ireland Championship with the Kingdom as a 19-year-old before turning his hand to rugby union full-time.

This gives Galwey the distinction of being the only player to win an All-Ireland in football and rugby.