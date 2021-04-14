Exceptions to hotel quarantine for hard cases must be carefully managed, says Irish doctor working in Australia

A leading Irish consultant in public health medicine working in Queensland has said Ireland can learn from Australia’s mandatory hotel quarantine system by controlling requests for exemptions.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) which has been advocating for a ‘zero covid’ strategy, Dr Niall Conroy said while Ireland’s hotel quarantine system is very similar to Australia’s, extra measures need to be introduced to ensure the sustained elimination of transmission of the virus.

“I’ve seen a lot of headlines from Ireland at the moment of people looking for exemptions or looking to have a different form of quarantine applied,” Dr Conroy said.

“We have a unit established in each state for that that’s really staffed by legal people and by medical people who talk to people about these difficult cases and make sensible plans for these people.

“We can apply what’s really sort of a difficult intervention in as humanitarian a way as possible.”

Several people who have been fully vaccinated and have received negative Covid tests after arriving in Ireland from red-list countries have challenged their detention in the High Court after their internal appeals against hotel quarantine failed, with a number of them being allowed out early over the past few days.

The system was thrown into chaos yesterday when it was suspended because the Government had not secured not enough hotel rooms to cope with demand.

Dr Conroy said total exemption from quarantine is not an option but that a managed solution which minimises the risk of transmission is applied to those with strong humanitarian reasons.

“What happens is somebody who has a very strong humanitarian reason like saying goodbye to a dying relative will still have to go into hotel quarantine,” Dr Conroy said.

“The exemptions team will call me and tell me. We’ll come up with something such as ‘this person can leave for the day’ or ‘they’ll have to go into the room in full PPE.”

He added: “That is not a pleasant experience for anybody but it’s the kind of solutions we work out with people.”

Dr Conroy said Australia’s approach to introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for all incoming travellers has led to them having a ‘zero covid’ environment.

However, critics point out that Australia is an island nation which unlike Ireland does not have a near neighbour like Britain.

He said hotel quarantine was in the framework since the beginning of the pandemic and is responsible for most of Australia being Covid-free.

So far, Australia has had a quarter of a million travelers come through its hotel quarantine system, with around 1,800 of those testing positive.

“Australia has been very good at planning for pandemics,” Dr Conroy said.

“There’s a big chasm between countries that have done that and haven’t done that.

“Australia has had, from the beginning, a sophisticated planning infrastructure,” he said.

Ireland's public health doctors have come under intense pressure during the pandemic as the contact tracing of Covid patients has fallen largely to them.

Dr Conroy criticised the failure of successive Irish governments to provide consultant contracts to public health doctors in Ireland – blaming sexism for this approach.

“There’s a bizarre situation in Ireland where public health medicine for many, many years has been under-resourced and I think primarily because it was a predominantly female speciality and is the only speciality in medicine where you finish higher specialist training and you aren’t given a consultant contract,” he said.

“I left Ireland for that reason because I could get a consultant contract in Australia.

“This has been an ongoing issue and it’s why Ireland cannot get a public health physician and I believe has hired no extra public health physicians since the pandemic.”

