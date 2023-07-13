Ex-Sunday Game host Michael Lyster says RTÉ ‘pay the big cheque and sit back with rosary beads’ waiting for GAA fixtures

Veteran RTÉ presenter Michael Lyster has said the national broadcaster should be in a position to dictate the schedule and timing of GAA matches to avoid fixture clashes.

Mr Lyster’s reign as anchor of The Sunday Game came to an end in 2018 after 35 years.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show, the former broadcaster (69) said RTÉ “pay the big cheque and then they sit back with their rosary beads hoping that they’re going to get something out of it”.

This comes as the controversy over GAAGO, the streaming service partnership between the GAA and RTÉ, continues to rumble on.

The GAA appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport & Media yesterday on the future of sports broadcasting in the country.

The 42 championship games broadcast by GAAGO in 2023 had a combined viewership of 1.3m, GAA Director General Tom Ryan said.

It emerged yesterday that GAAGO paid the GAA €4m for the 2023 rights package – with some games getting fewer than 1,500 viewers.

Mr Lyster said he thinks one of the main issues is fixture congestion.

The classic Sunday Game former line up of Colm O'Rourke, Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and presenter Michae Lyster Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“Everybody knows that, the only people who don’t seem to know about it is the people who actually created this issue in the first case which was two years ago,” he said.

“You’ve had a situation a couple of weeks ago on RTÉ where there was a live GAA match on RTÉ 1 and a live GAA match on RTÉ 2 at the same time.

“That makes no business sense. Can you imagine Sky Sport starting off the Premier League season in a couple of weeks' time and putting two matches up against each other. It is just simply bonkers.

“The point about it is the right’s holder like Sky Sport, they dictate the schedule to the Premier League, and this is where RTÉ are at fault.

“They pay the big cheque and then they sit back with their rosary beads hoping that they’re going to get something out of it.

“They should, in my opinion, they should say, here’s the cheque, and it is a very big cheque by the way - there’s the cheque, here’s the schedule and this is the day we want these matches on, and this is the time we want them on – deal with it.”

Mr Lyster said the shortened championship season means players often have no downtime in between matches.

“I think there’s a bigger issue here, GAAGO first of all was set up to look after people outside the country – whether you’re watching in America or Dubai. That was the original concept between RTÉ and the GAA,” he said.

“What’s happened this year has complicated the whole scenario and I think part of that is down to the fact that this year and last year, the GAA has concertinaed the championship into a very, very tight package.

“This is more than about matches on TV, this is about the actual structure of the championship itself.

“I’ve seen counties go out week after week to play matches, there’s no downtime.

“For example, a small little thing, the All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals were on last weekend, the All-Ireland Hurling final is on the weekend after next, where is the time in between for, not just recovery but media events because there are big press events coming up to an All-Ireland final and so forth.

“So, this whole business of there are too many matches on at the same time and therefore some of them have gone behind this paywall.

“And I’m not speaking here by the way and just to make this clear, I’m not speaking on RTÉ’s behalf, I’m just telling you what I know about it.

“That was never the intention of the thing in the first case.”