Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin ‘had to know’ he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd, murder trial jury told

Officer Derek Chauvin “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the black man cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told the jury today during closing arguments at Chauvin's murder trial.

“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” Steve Schleicher said, referring to the excruciating bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on or close to his neck last May for up to nine minutes, 29 seconds, as bystanders yelled at the white officer to get off him.

Mr Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, countered by arguing that his client did what any “reasonable” police officer would have done after finding himself in a “dynamic” and “fluid” situation involving a large man struggling with three officers.

As Mr Nelson began speaking, the now-fired Mr Chauvin removed his Covid-19 mask in front of the jury for one of the very few times during the trial.

The dueling arguments got underway with Minneapolis on edge after Mr Floyd's death last spring set off protests in the city and across the US that at times turned violent.

The defense contends not only that Mr Chauvin acted reasonably but that the 46-year-old Mr Floyd died of heart disease and illegal drug use, not Mr Chauvin's actions.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell had the final word, offering the state's rebuttal argument. He said the questions about the use of force and cause of death are “so simple that a child can understand it”.

“In fact, a child did understand it, when the nine-year-old girl said, ‘Get off of him’,” Mr Blackwell said, referring to a young witness who objected to what she saw. "That’s how simple it was. `Get off of him.' Common sense.”

Under the law, police are given certain latitude to use force, and their actions are supposed to be judged according to what a “reasonable officer” in the same situation would have done — a point the defense stressed repeatedly.

Mr Nelson noted that officers who first went to the corner store where Mr Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill already were struggling with Mr Floyd when Mr Chauvin arrived as backup. The attorney also noted that the first two officers on the scene were rookies and that police had been told that Mr Floyd might be on drugs.

“A reasonable police officer understands the intensity of the struggle,” Mr Nelson said, saying that Mr Chauvin’s body-worn camera and his police badge were knocked off his chest.

During the prosecution's argument, Mr Schleicher replayed portions of the bystander video and other footage as he dismissed certain defense theories about Mr Floyd's death as “nonsense", saying Mr Chauvin killed Mr Floyd by constricting his breathing.

Mr Schleicher rejected the drug overdose argument, as well as the contention that police were distracted by hostile onlookers, that Mr Floyd had “superhuman” strength from a state of agitation known as excited delirium, and that he suffered possible carbon monoxide poisoning from automobile exhaust.

The prosecutor sarcastically referred to the idea that it was heart disease that killed Mr Floyd as an “amazing coincidence”.

"Is that common sense or is that nonsense?” Mr Schleicher asked the jury.

But Mr Nelson said the prosecution brought in experts to testify that Mr Floyd died because of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen, while the person who actually performed the autopsy, the county medical examiner, reached a different finding.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr Andrew Baker, who ruled Mr Floyd's death a homicide, said Mr Floyd’s heart gave out because of the way police held him down. He listed Mr Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems as contributing factors.

Mr Nelson also showed the jury pictures of pills found in Mr Floyd’s SUV and pill remnants discovered in the squad car. Fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Mr Floyd’s system.

The defense attorney said the failure of the prosecution to acknowledge that medical problems or drugs played a role “defies medical science and it defies common sense and reason”.

But Mr Blackwell said prosecutors only have to prove that Mr Chauvin’s actions were a substantial causal factor in his death, not the sole cause.

Earlier, Mr Schleicher described how Mr Chauvin ignored Mr Floyd’s cries and continued to kneel on him well after he stopped breathing and had no pulse.

Mr Chauvin was “on top of him for nine minutes and 29 seconds and he had to know,” Mr Schleicher said. “He had to know.”

He said Mr Chauvin “heard him, but he just didn't listen”.

The prosecutor further argued that Mr Floyd was "not a threat to anyone" and wasn't trying to escape when he struggled with officers. Instead, Schleicher said, he was terrified of being put into the tiny backseat of the squad car.

He said a reasonable officer with Mr Chauvin’s training and experience — he was a 19-year Minneapolis police veteran — should have sized up the situation accurately.

Mr Chauvin, wearing a light gray suit with a blue shirt and blue tie, showed little expression as he watched himself and the other officers pinning Mr Floyd to the ground on bodycam video played by his attorney. He cocked his head to the side and occasionally leaned forward to write on a notepad.

Mr Schleicher also noted that Mr Chauvin was required to use his training to provide medical care to Mr Floyd but ignored bystanders, rebuffed help from an off-duty paramedic and rejected a suggestion from another officer to roll Mr Floyd onto his side.

“He could have listened to the bystanders. He could have listened to fellow officers. He could have listened to his own training. He knew better. He just didn’t do better," Mr Schleicher said.

“Conscious indifference. Indifference. Do you want to know what indifference is and sounds like?” Schleicher asked before playing a video of Mr Chauvin replying, “Uh-huh” several times as Mr Floyd cried out.

Mr Nelson, in a closing argument that took about two hours and 45 minutes, played portions of bystander video that showed the increasingly agitated onlookers shouting at Mr Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd’s neck. He said officers may have determined it wasn’t safe to render medical aid to Mr Floyd in that environment.

Mr Nelson described what he called a “critical moment”: Mr Floyd took his last breath, Mr Chauvin reacted to the crowd by taking out his Mace and threatening a use of force, and the off-duty paramedic walked up behind Mr Chauvin, startling him.

“And that changed Officer Chauvin’s perception of what was happening,” Mr Nelson said. He added: “I cannot, in my opinion, understate the importance of this moment.”

The downtown courthouse is surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wire, in a city heavily fortified by National Guard members and just days after a new round of unrest over the police killing of a 20-year-old black man in a nearby suburb. Some businesses boarded up their storefronts with plywood.

Mr Chauvin (45) is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All three charges require the jury to conclude that Mr Chauvin's actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Mr Floyd's death and that his use of force was unreasonable.

Second-degree intentional murder carries up to 40 years in prison, third-degree murder 25 years, and second-degree manslaughter 10 years. Sentencing guidelines call for far less time, including 12 1/2 years on either murder count.

