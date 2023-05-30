Ex-Nphet member Prof Philip Nolan to lead new research and innovation funding agency

Professor Philip Nolan has been appointed CEO designate of the new Research and Innovation funding agency.

The enactment of the Research and Innovation Bill 2023 will pave way for the creation of the funding agency.

The legislation, which goes through the Oireachtas later this year, will amalgamate the activities and functions of the Irish Research Council (IRC) and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

It is expected that the new agency should come into operation in January 2024.

Professor Nolan is currently the Director General of Science Foundation Ireland and will stay in this role until the establishment of the new agency.

Previously, he served as the President of Maynooth University and was Deputy President of University College Dublin prior to that. Professor Nolan was also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) for Covid-19, as chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

He said he is “honoured and excited” by the appointment.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive a step change in public investment in research, and give us the talent, knowledge and expertise to address the major societal challenges and changes that we must confront over the coming decades,” he said.

“SFI and the IRC have both made vital contributions to research, scholarship, and innovation, and I look forward to working with the Minister and all stakeholders to bring together the strengths of these two excellent agencies, better to serve society, and to get the very best for all of us from the taxpayers’ investment in research and innovation”.

Professor Nolan’s appointment is effective from today and he will assume the role for the formative years of the new agency.

The creation of the funding body is a key action of the Department’s Impact 2030: Ireland’s Research and Innovation Strategy.

It will fund research and “innovation excellence” in all disciplines across arts, engineering, humanities, mathematics, science, social sciences, technology and others.

The new legislation will also place arts, humanities and social sciences research on a statutory footing for the first time.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said Professor Nolan “will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role”.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in the establishment of the agency. It will allow for the operational and transitional work required to set up the agency proceed at pace, alongside the legislative process,” he said.

“The appointment of Professor Nolan will provide important continuity and leadership during the transitional period and the early stages of the new agency.”

Minister Harris said Professor Nolan will engage closely with his Department, as well as the Irish Research Council, in progressing the work required to ensure the agency is prepared to “serve the research community well shortly after the enactment of the legislation”.

“Researchers can be reassured that there will be no interruption to ongoing services and funding programmes while the new agency is being set up. It will be business as usual in the IRC and SFI,” he added.