Ex-Nphet member Prof Martin Cormican becomes emotional as he recalls mother’s death in nursing home during Covid pandemic

Former Nphet member Prof Martin Cormican became emotional as he opened up about his mother’s death in a nursing home at the height of the Covid pandemic, and said a complete ban on visiting nursing homes “was never a humane thing to do”.

Last week, an exclusive interview with Prof Cormican by Independent.ie reopened the debate over how Ireland dealt with the Covid crisis, when he questioned much of the State’s response, and criticised what he described as the “follow the science mantra” adopted by some politicians and experts.

In that interview, he said Nphet depended “too much on fear” to influence people’s behaviour and was influenced by “vested interests”.

Among the restrictions he criticised were the long-term closure of schools, total visitor bans in nursing homes, social distancing and the mask mandate.

Read More

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday, Prof Cormican said risk around a certain amount of nursing home visits was something “we had to accept”, and again criticised what he said were restrictions that were too harsh.

He became emotional as he remembered his mother’s death – which was not from Covid - during the peak of the pandemic, noting however that the nursing staff in the home were “super”.

“The staff in the nursing home cared for her were outstanding so it’s really important to say that. The only limitation for her were they weren’t her people. And that was really important,” the HSE’s former lead on infection control told host Brendan O’Connor.

“When she was initially in hospital we were told at one stage that she couldn’t have any visitors and I did contest that because it wasn’t in my understanding in keeping with the national health guidelines at the time. So I appealed to the senior and management and there was limited access.

This isn’t about me, I had no right to see my mother, but what’s actually important here was my mother’s right to see who she wanted to see, whether it was me or anybody else. So it’s about her and all the people like her

“When she went to a nursing home initially, we had some access initially, but then they were advised on the basis of a suspected outbreak not to allow any visiting.

“This isn’t about me, I had no right to see my mother, but what’s actually important here was my mother’s right to see who she wanted to see, whether it was me or anybody else. So it’s about her and all the people like her.

“Before she went to a nursing home we had a long period of pandemic and she was always very clear that she wanted to see us and wanted to see her grandkids. She was prepared to accept whatever risk there was to keep in contact with her family. That was her priority.

“For her it was ‘how I lived and how I died’ was more important than how many days. And I think that was true for a lot of people. But the nursing staff were super, they were following the rules and the rules couldn’t be different for me than they were for anybody else."

Noting that visiting family members was not risk free, the University of Galway professor said the question remains of “what it is that we value”.

“Were there risks associated with allowing a certain amount of visiting so people weren't alone? There were risks, but in my view, they were risk we had to accept,” he said.

“What do we as a society value, is how I live and how I die more important than how many days I live and how I die? And for me and for many people who I knew who were close to me, how they lived and how they died was actually very important.

“And yes, there were some risks in having some access, but they were risks that are in my view we should have accepted.”

Prof Cormican also criticised the leaking of Nphet recommendations before they had been seen by Cabinet.

While all “for transparency” Professor Cormican says “the Nphet recommendations should have been seen by the Government before they were seen by anybody else”.

“The fact that they tended to leak complicated things,” he said.

Joining the Nphet team 12 months into the pandemic as part of the Expert Advisory Group, Prof Cormican is now a professor of bacteriology at the University of Galway. He has now released a paper called The Marianne Dashwood Test, in which he reflects upon Ireland’s Covid response and his own part in it.

It is named after the character in Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility, who compares her conduct “to what it ought to have been”.

The paper concludes with him admitting the part he feels he played in what we got wrong: “I share in the responsibility for the shortcomings either because I did not make the argument or because I failed to persuade.”

Speaking today, he said: “I didn’t set out to open a can of worms but I think it's a good thing that we started to talk about it. I tried to make it clear in what I wrote that Ireland was not the worst performing [country]. We did do a lot of things well and I think its good that we should recognise that and give credit to those who have done a lot of things well.

“But there are other things that we could have done better and that’s why I called the paper the Marianne Dashwood test.

“The question is not how did we do compared to France, Germany or China, but the question should be ‘could we have done better, ought we have done better?’ And I’m suggesting that me and everybody else should learn from everything we have been through so that we are able to do it better if something like this happens again.”

Additionally, Professor Cormican says education and schools should have been treated as an essential service and kept open.

“Children are entitled to an education, it’s also the foundation for health; there is almost nothing more important for health than education,” he said.

There are children with special needs who lost years of progress and we will question will they ever recover from the skills that had been painfully built up over years by their parents and the education system

“Do we think education is an essential service like the fire brigade, the hospital? I think it is. And as an essential service, the people who work in it I think needed to accept that there were certain risks that everybody else in other essential services accepted. There were the Gardaí, the firemen, healthcare workers, all of those services had to operate. The supermarkets because we had to buy food; all of those operated. So, I don’t understand why we thought the education of our children was anything other than an essential service, particularly the education of those children who were most disadvantaged.”

Professor Comirican noted there are children with special needs who “lost years of progress” and we will question “will they ever recover from the skills that had been painfully built up over years by their parents and the education system”. This point rolled over to those children in difficult social circumstances whose parents were not in a position to support them compared with other families.

“For the kids who were most disadvantaged, structured school was often the key thing that gave them structure to their lives, often how they accessed things, even things as basic as food was lost.”

Professor Cormican’s view centres on balancing health policy and risk in order to allow people to still live their lives in a humane way.

“All health policy is balancing risk,” says Professor Cormican, “what we did in the pandemic response was always going to have positive affects and negative affects. Every policy decision does. But the real challenge for everyone was trying to get that balance right.

“I don’t pretend that that’s ever going to be an easy balance to find, but I think the focus needs to be clearer, we need to put a greater emphasis on trade offs.

“In the early stages I think it was appropriate and necessary to shut everything down for two or three weeks while we figured things out. But one of the things I think is important when we do that in the future is that we have better processes for revisiting and re-evaluating those decisions in a defined time frame,” he said.

For quite some time I’ve had this idea in my head that we need to think about this idea of ‘infection justice’. How do we have better systems for managing rights and freedoms in the context of infection?

“What we also need is a process that any restrictions that are imposed are reviewed from a human rights and civil liberties perspective within three or four weeks by people who aren’t intimidated by the public health issues.

“For quite some time I’ve had this idea in my head that we need to think about this idea of ‘infection justice’. How do we have better systems for managing rights and freedoms in the context of infection?

“For me, science is often presented as being about certainty, but science to me is about uncertainty, how do we manage uncertainty and review uncertainty.

“Some people think I said science is immoral, and I didn’t. I said it was amoral. Science can be used for all sorts of purposes and the response in our public policy follow science, we should be conformed by science but we should follow values.”