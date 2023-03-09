Ex-lord mayor of Dublin and son hospitalised and called Irish slurs in ‘racist’ attack ahead of Chelsea match in London

Former lord mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has revealed how he and his son were subjected to a racially motivated attack while attending a Champions League match in London this week.

Mr Ring (63), a Chelsea supporter, was attending the match between the Blues and Borussia Dortmund in west London on Tuesday night with his son Emmet.

Mr Ring said he and his son were the victims of a horrific attack around the Chelsea/Fulham area, where they were called names and Irish slurs, with a bottle thrown at the back of their heads. They were also punched and kicked.

Councilor Nial Ring and his son were subjected to a horrific attack where they wre called names and Irish slurs... he had a bottle thrown at the back of their head and were punched and kicked... pic.twitter.com/CfcgGDFxzX — Liveline (@rteliveline) March 9, 2023

They were both taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries. Met police examined CCTV.

“They laid into me because I was defending my son – that started the altercation,” Mr Ring told RTÉ’s Liveline. “Two of them were certainly in their 40s; they were in T-shirts and they’re tattooed; they’re just basically thugs.

“There was four or five of them and they were raining down punches and we were trying to fight our way out. There were about 20 to 30 people just looking on, and that just struck me. Nobody came to our aid, it was extraordinary.

“It was overtly racist. I’ve gone to Chelsea matches for years and there is a huge anti-Irish, anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant [group]; there is a group there who are absolutely appalling, but it’s just what it is."

Meanwhile, last month Shane Gillen, director and artist was subjected to a similar incident in Ireland for coming to the defence of a woman in Dublin.

I was in fight-or-flight mode

“There was one main protagonist who did the most damage but there was between six to 10 of them in general, and they were all shouting; it all happened very very quickly,” says Mr Gillen.

"Very quickly I realised I was in trouble, I’m seeing blood. You’re thinking a million things in your head in the space of a nanosecond in those moments. All I could think of was that if I hit the ground at all, my chances would be more limited because you often hear of someone getting a kick to the head. I just knew I needed to stay upright.

“The second thing I was thinking was, ‘where could I go in that area?’. I had just come off Capel Street and I was heading for Smithfield – it’s a lot of laneways that way, there’s not many chemists or anything. I remember thinking I just need to run, I was in fight-or-flight mode.”

Seeing the lights of a new hotel on Mary Street, Mr Gillen beelined for the building, thinking If he could reach the reception he would be safe.

“It felt like forever but it was probably over in moments and I ran for the hotel.

"As soon as I got into the hotel the staff gathered around me quickly and rang 999. It transpired that an hour earlier the receptionist of the hotel had been subject to a racial verbal attack from the same group as they passed.”

Mr Gillen was brought to hospital where he was taken for X-rays and CAT scans which showed he had a fractured orbital bone below his left eye socket and two breaks in his nose.

'The orbital bones under my eyes socket was fractured akin the type received from a car crash...' @ItsGillen tells @joeliveline that he feels lucky to be alive... @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/tQ2zGVCD2Z — Liveline (@rteliveline) March 9, 2023

“Once I got to the hospital that’s when the pain started setting in. As soon as the doctor saw me, I went for multiple scans, went for X-rays and CAT scans. I have a fractured orbital bone just below my left eye socket and two breaks in my nose.

"The orbital bone, the doctor told me, was akin to a fracture he would have seen from a car crash. It wasn’t a Mickey Mouse fight, they were really out to cause damage. It was only in the hospital then that I realised how retrospectively serious it was.

Shane Gillen stepped into defend a woman who was being racially abused on the streets of Dublin, they then turned on him, beating him savagely, and he fled for his life... @RTERadio1 @joeliveline pic.twitter.com/QJyt30R2BV — Liveline (@rteliveline) March 9, 2023

“It was only for the doctor himself deciding that he needed to report it to the guards as well. He sent a medical report to the guards for me, a medical statement to let them know the severity of it.”

A month on form the incident there have been no arrests made. However, the gardaí have CCTV footage of the incident and multiple eyewitness accounts.