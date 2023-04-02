Ex-Labour TD Joanna Tuffy wins in High Court bid to amend late partner’s medical records

Deputy mayor of South Dublin was upset about a referral letter for a liver transplant

Former Labour TD Joanna Tuffy has won a High Court action in her ongoing battle to force a hospital to amend medical records that suggested her late partner was an alcoholic.

Ms Tuffy, a former solicitor who is now deputy mayor of South Dublin County Council, represented herself in a case against the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC), the appeals body that rules on Freedom of Information (FoI) disputes.

In a November 2021 decision, the OIC refused Ms Tuffy’s application under FoI law to order St James’s Hospital to amend the medical records of Philip Long. He died in September 2017 as result of multiple organ failure linked to heart failure and non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

The FoI Act allows for the deletion or amendment of personal records that contain incomplete, incorrect or misleading information.

Ms Tuffy was upset about a referral letter for a liver transplant for Mr Long sent in March 2015 by Professor Suzanne Norris, in St James’s Hospital, to a consultant in St Vincent’s Hospital.

The letter stated Mr Long’s liver disease was “a consequence of non-insulin-dependent diabetes and contributed to by a history of alcohol consumption of 40 units per week for 15 years when he was a younger man”. It also said he was abstinent since August 2014.

Ms Tuffy complained that Mr Long’s medical records showed other doctors recorded no history of alcohol abuse, or smaller intakes of alcohol, while another referred to his mother having liver cirrhosis despite being a teetotaller.

She complained that Prof Norris had “cherry-picked” information about Mr Long consuming 40 units of alcohol a week for 15 years from one consultation while notes from other consultations displayed a contrary history. She argued this letter “contaminated” other parts of her late partner’s medical file.

Ms Tuffy has separately instigated a High Court civil action against St Vincent’s Hospital over Mr Long’s death.

The OIC said the consultant’s opinion that the patient’s past alcohol consumption contributed to his condition was based on information provided by the patient, and the hospital was justified in refusing to amend the record.

​After Ms Tuffy took the High Court legal challenge against the OIC’s ruling, the FoI appeal body filed an affidavit setting out its attempts to mediate in the dispute between Ms Tuffy and St James’s Hospital before its ruling. It included correspondence from the hospital in February 2021 in which the hospital refused to add an amendment to the file, but stated that “the higher level of alcohol consumption recorded” in the chart is “accepted clinical practice [when] referring a patient for transplantation assessment”.

Ms Tuffy had not been told about this previously, and she told the court it proved her submission that the professor had “cherry-picked” the highest levels of alcohol consumption for her letter.

Judge Niamh Hyland, who heard Ms Tuffy’s appeal, said the OIC did not explain why it did not take into account this “substantive explanation” from the hospital in its decision-making.

“The reference to ‘higher’ suggests that there was a suite of information in relation to Mr Long’s alcohol consumption and that the higher level of consumption was intentionally taken,” the judge said. “Moreover, it is suggested that this approach is a conscious one, being accepted clinical practice when referring a patient.

“It is hard to imagine that, had this information been considered by the commissioner, his decision would have been the same.”

She said the OIC “ought to have conveyed the substance of the letter” to Ms Tuffy to obtain her views and ought to have taken that explanation into account when adjudicating on the appeal. She said the OIC had “failed to observe fair procedures” and erred in law, so she was quashing its ruling. Ms Tuffy was awarded her costs in the case.

When Judge Hyland’s ruling was published last month, Ms Tuffy’s and Mr Long’s names were given as initials only. When the Sunday Independent queried if a reporting restriction was in place, Judge Hyland said she was imposing a temporary reporting restriction under Section 27 of the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2008. It allows reporting restrictions in cases involving medical details if reporting is “likely to cause undue stress” to that person.

At a hearing on March 29, Sunday Independent barrister John Freeman applied successfully for the reporting restriction to be lifted. Judge Hyland accepted she was “mistaken” in applying Section 27 as it was “not appropriate” in a case where the medical details relate to a deceased person. She accepted that recent case law meant reporting restrictions should only be enforced for “truly compelling” reasons.

She rejected a submission from Ms Tuffy, who said the case should be anonymised because it related to sensitive personal information under FoI law. Judge Hyland said the Oireachtas had not provided for private court hearings on FoI appeals.

This newspaper did not seek its costs from the reporting restriction hearing.